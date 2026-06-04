Dominica Launches USD 26 Million Investment In Food Security

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- The government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, with the support of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC), launched a USD 26 million investment in climate resilience on Wednesday, set to transform vulnerable communities across the island nation. The Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project (DOMCREP) initiative, with funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), represents a major investment in the country's vision of becoming the world's first climate-resilient nation.

Through DOMCREP, Dominicans will enhance food security, strengthen disaster management infrastructure, expand early warning systems, and build community capacity to adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.

The project is financed through grant funding from the Green Climate Fund, with additional co-financing support from the government of Dominica. The initiative targets eight vulnerable communities that have experienced significant impacts from hurricanes, flooding, and other climate-related hazards. These communities are Bagatelle, Campbell, Colihaut, Coulibistirie, Good Hope, Petite Soufriere, Pichelin and San Saveur.

Speaking at the launch, prime minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, underscored the project's direct benefit to communities, said:

“This project is an XCD 70 million investment that will go directly to the people in those communities,” he said.“More than 50 percent of that XCD 70 million will go towards agriculture, agro-processing, and ensuring that women, in particular, are highlighted in a dramatic way in their access to the opportunities. It is important for us in the communities to prepare ourselves for these investments.”

Through the project, farmers will gain access to climate-smart agricultural technologies and resilient farming practices designed to improve productivity and food security while reducing climate risks. Critical disaster management facilities, including emergency shelters and related infrastructure, will be upgraded to better withstand extreme weather events and ensure the safety of residents during emergencies.

Executive director of the CCCCC, Colin Young, emphasised the human impact of the investment, said:

“When we invest in a farmer's ability to adapt, we invest in a family's food security and a community's economic future.”

DOMCREP will also strengthen Dominica's multi-hazard early warning systems, enhance preparedness, and enable faster, more effective responses to natural disasters. In addition, the project will support extensive training and public awareness programmes to equip communities with the knowledge and tools needed to adapt to changing climate conditions.

A key feature of the initiative is its strong focus on inclusion and equity. The project aims to ensure significant participation by women, youth, and other vulnerable groups, creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods while strengthening community resilience.

Dr Young noted that the projects true measure would be felt in people's daily lives.

“Ultimately, the success of this project will be measured not by budgets or outputs, but by the difference it makes in people's lives,” adding.“By investing in women and youth, we are investing in the long­ term resilience, prosperity, and sustainability of communities across this country. As the CARICOM institution with responsibility for coordinating the region's response to climate change, the CCCCC remains committed to supporting Dominica and our member states in assessing climate finance and transforming those investments into meaningful results for people and communities.”

Implementation of the project will continue over the next five years, contributing directly to Dominica's national climate resilience priorities and supporting long-term sustainable development objectives.

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