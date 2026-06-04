DEA To Host Inaugural Fentanyl Free America Summit Alongside CADCA Mid-Year Training Institute

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host its inaugural Fentanyl Free America Summit alongside CADCA's 25th Annual Mid-Year Training Institute at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, July 13-16, 2026.

DEA's Fentanyl Free America Summit and COPS Academy advances the agency's worldwide initiative to integrate enforcement with prevention and public awareness to address both the supply and demand sides of the fentanyl crisis. Grounded by the campaign's three pillars - Protect, Prevent, and Support - the summit will highlight national strategies to disrupt the illicit fentanyl supply chains, strengthen prevention efforts, support families, and unify communities with a whole-of-nation response. Held alongside CADCA's 25th Annual Mid-Year Training Institute, themed“Powered by Purpose,” the co-located events are expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees from across the country.

Despite encouraging movement in the fight against the cartels, fentanyl remains the primary driver of the nation's overdose crisis. The threat is growing increasingly more dangerous with an array of novel synthetic substances emerging in the illicit market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, claiming approximately 120 lives every day.

“Fentanyl Free America is a national call to action to confront the deadliest drug threat our nation has ever faced,” said DEA Administrator Terrance C. Cole.“The inaugural Fentanyl Free America Summit, held alongside CADCA's Mid-Year Training Institute, brings together leaders from law enforcement, prevention, public health, education, and community organisations to strengthen partnerships, share proven approaches, and coordinate the actions needed to save lives. Ending this crisis requires all of us working together, and this Summit is an important step toward a Fentanyl Free America.”

“CADCA, and our scores of prevention coalitions, stand proudly with DEA in the shared purpose of protecting communities from fentanyl poisoning,” said CADCA president and CEO General Barrye L. Price.“This milestone conference year represents a defining moment for the prevention field as we continue leading a national agenda centered on collaboration and community impact.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of partners representing multiple facets in the fight against fentanyl - from law enforcement and public health to faith communities, businesses, organisations and families. Nearly a week of expert panels, educational sessions, and networking opportunities will empower attendees to share strategies, strengthen partnerships, and drive meaningful change in the effort to prevent substance misuse and save lives.

DEA's Excellence in Protection Awards will be presented during the Summit to honour the outstanding work of both an individual and an organization who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and measurable impact in protecting communities from the deadly effects of illicit fentanyl. Nominees will demonstrate how they have gone above and beyond the normal expectations of duty to enforce our nation's drug laws, disrupt fentanyl trafficking, dismantle distribution networks, prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals, and safeguard lives.

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