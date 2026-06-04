Reliance, Inc. Announces Participation At The Wells Fargo 16Th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference
The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at reliance. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.
About Reliance, Inc.
Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 310 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2025, Reliance's average order size was $3,120, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing, and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance's press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at.
CONTACT:
(213) 576-2428
...
or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400
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