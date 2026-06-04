Highwoods Recasts $150M Unsecured Bank Term Loan

The interest rate is now SOFR plus 90 basis points on our newly extended $150 million term loan, SOFR plus 95 basis points on our $200 million term loan and SOFR plus 85 basis points on our $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility. In each case, the interest rate may be adjusted upward or downward by 2.5 basis points depending upon whether or not we achieve certain pre-determined sustainability goals with respect to the ongoing reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, T.D. Bank, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc., U.S. Bank National Association and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. served as Joint Lead Arrangers on the newly extended term loan, with BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC serving as Joint Bookrunners. Bank of America, N.A. is Administrative Agent and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and PNC Bank, National Association are Co-Syndication Agents. TD Bank, N.A., Truist Bank, U.S. Bank National Association and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. served as Co-Documentation Agents. First Citizens Bank served as Senior Managing Agent. Other lenders include First Horizon Bank and Associated Bank, National Association.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at