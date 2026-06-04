Steinberg Law Firm Awards Annual Scholarships To Three Students Through Lowcountry Scholarship Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Three students have been selected to receive scholarships from the Steinberg Law Firm Scholarship Program, an annual initiative of the South Carolina Lowcountry law firm that provides financial support for students pursuing higher education.

This year's recipients include Macy B., Phillip B., and Kyra S. Each was awarded $2,000 scholarships. The awards are intended to help offset the rising costs of tuition, books, and other expenses associated with attending college or other postsecondary programs.

The Steinberg Law Firm Scholarship Program is held each year and is part of the firm's ongoing efforts to support students in the communities it serves. By highlighting individual recipients, the program draws attention to the academic and personal commitments required of students at a time when education costs continue to climb.

The Steinberg Law Firm Scholarship Program reflects a broader pattern of community-focused initiatives undertaken by local institutions, including law firms, that see education as closely tied to economic and civic life. In the Lowcountry, privately funded scholarships have become one way for businesses and professional organizations to engage with questions of access and opportunity in higher education.

The firm's scholarship announcement comes at a moment when families across South Carolina and the country are weighing the costs and benefits of postsecondary education. For many students, small and mid-sized awards constitute an important part of the financial patchwork that makes enrollment possible.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927 including personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at .

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

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Press Contact: Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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