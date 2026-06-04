Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kvika Banki Hf.: Result Of Shareholders' Meeting Of Kvika Banki Hf.


2026-06-04 04:01:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A shareholders' meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 4 June 2026 at the company's premises at Katrínartún 2, 9th floor, 105 Reykjavík.

Attached is the result of the meeting.


Attachment

  • Kvika result of shareholders meeting 4 June 2026

MENAFN04062026004107003653ID1111213851



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search