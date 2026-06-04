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Kvika Banki Hf.: Result Of Shareholders' Meeting Of Kvika Banki Hf.
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A shareholders' meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 4 June 2026 at the company's premises at Katrínartún 2, 9th floor, 105 Reykjavík.
Attached is the result of the meeting.
Attachment
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Kvika result of shareholders meeting 4 June 2026
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