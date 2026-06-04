HON Opens New Chicago Flagship During Fulton Market Design Days 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 12,000-square-foot showroom designed as a complete workplace and learning environment, showcasing HON's integrated portfolio across four immersive zones

Chicago IL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HON Company is officially welcoming dealer partners and customers into its new Chicago Flagship during Fulton Market Design Days on June 8–10. Located at 320 N. Sangamon St., the 12,000-square-foot destination brings HON's workplace and education portfolio together in one cohesive environment, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the full depth of the brand's capabilities across the floorplate. Conceived as more than a traditional furniture showroom, the flagship demonstrates how HON solutions work together in real-world applications - from private office and collaborative settings to immersive learning environments.

The flagship marks a significant milestone for the brand, bringing workplace and K-12 solutions into a single, integrated environment. The layout allows visitors to experience how longstanding HON favorites and new introductions connect through a shared design language, making it easier to specify cohesive, multi-use environments.

“HON has led this market for decades by helping dealers and designers solve more of their clients' challenges with one portfolio,” said Jason Heredia, Vice President of Marketing at The HON Company.“The Chicago Flagship brings our workplace and education solutions together in one immersive environment, making it easier to explore applications, compare solutions, and see how HON supports projects across the full floorplate.”

The showroom is organized into four distinct zones, each exploring a different aspect of how people connect, focus, learn, and collaborate in today's workplace and educational environments.



The Commons serves as the starting point of the flagship experience, focusing on the three kinds of gathering every great work setting requires: Fellowship, the informal connections that build trust; Fusion, where ideas and perspectives come together; and Formation, the structured conversations that move work forward. Anchored by a hospitality kitchen and formal boardroom, the space also includes a welcome lounge featuring serpentine SoCoTM seating, a living café, and a communal table, creating a hospitality-driven atmosphere that encourages connection and community.

Additional products featured in The Commons include the new BrimTM seating. Making its debut at Design Days, Brim is a polyshell bucket chair available in multiple shell colors and base styles, combining versatility with a sculpted, architectural silhouette. Featuring contoured curves and a wide one-piece shell, it supports relaxed, natural postures in cafés and meeting spaces.

The Sandbox explores how modern workplaces can flex between collaboration, experimentation, and individual work. Designed to support a range of workstyles, The Sandbox includes a hands-on seating display and a CMF-focused Makerspace where visitors can explore colors, fabrics, and finishes to compare solutions.

Previewing ahead of its official November 2026 launch, MosaicTM is designed for reconfiguration as workplace and education needs evolve. With real wood finishes, extensive upholstery options, and modular forms that adapt to a range of footprints, the lounge system supports applications across settings while helping spaces feel cohesive, flexible, and purposeful. The zone also highlights trusted HON solutions including EtchTM, Preside®, Flock®, FlexionTM, CofiTM, and Ignition® 2.0, reinforcing how new introductions and familiar solutions can support a broad range of applications.

Supporting the pace of modern business, solutions featured in the Sandbox are available through HON NOWTM, delivering elevated style and dependable performance on accelerated timelines.

The Hub invites visitors to compare traditional and progressive workplace settings side by side, helping designers identify the right applications for their projects. Featuring private office environments with the newly enhanced 10500 SeriesTM and ConcinnityTM collections alongside team stations, focus rooms, and equitable meeting spaces, the zone demonstrates how HON supports autonomy, ergonomics, and cohesive design across the workplace.

Highlights also include workplace settings designed around employee experience, from a Wellness and Mother's Room that supports respite and privacy to Equitable Meeting spaces optimized for both in-person and remote attendees. Together, these environments demonstrate how thoughtful design can help every individual feel considered and empowered. The Education Lab brings HON's full K-12 story into focus, presenting a comprehensive view of how learning environments can support students, educators, and school communities. Inspired by HON's“Color in Motion” philosophy, which treats color as a strategic framework rather than decoration, the lab demonstrates how color, layout, and furniture flexibility can positively support academic engagement and learning outcomes. Expressed through six distinct settings, the zone reflects the reality that learning rarely happens in one fixed posture or environment, giving visitors a deeper look at how HON solutions support movement, adaptability, identity, and connection across the full campus.

Because learning happens in motion, the Education Lab brings together HON education solutions including TangramTM, StorylineTM, BuildTM, Field TripTM, ConfettiTM, and SmartLink®, alongside the yet-to-be-released ScribbleTM K-12 seating solution. Available for preview during Design Days ahead of its November 2026 launch, Scribble features a flexible seat pan and back that encourage natural posture shifts during learning. Its defining characteristic is a textured under-seat surface designed to support sensory engagement and help students stay focused during learning.

Across all four zones, the flagship reflects HON's commitment to responsible manufacturing. The portfolio includes BIFMA LEVEL® certified and SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certified products produced in zero-waste-to-landfill facilities, building on a sustainability record that includes a 79% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2018, surpassing HNI Corporation's Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated goal, alongside a commitment to reduce Scope 3 emissions intensity 40% by 2035.

HON Flagship Chicago is located on the 11th floor at 320 N. Sangamon St. and will be open June 8–10, 2026. Learn more at hon/design-days-2026.

About HON

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, HON manufactures workplace and education furnishings designed to make spaces work better. With a broad portfolio spanning seating, systems, storage, private office, and collaborative solutions, HON delivers durable products with a fresh, contemporary look across workplace and education environments. Backed by a national dealer network, digital design tools, and a commitment to dependable performance, HON partners with organizations to create productive environments that balance style, function, and value. HON operates a Flagship Showroom in Chicago, along with additional showrooms in New York City and Washington, D.C. HON is part of HNI Corporation, a global family of brands serving commercial and residential markets. For additional information, visit or follow HON on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

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CONTACT: Swarna Gowtham The HON Company 9735242594...