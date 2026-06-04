Visure Introduces Engineering Intelligence With The VISURE MCP Server

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New approach helps organizations deploy AI across engineering teams while maintaining traceability, compliance, and governance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visure Solutions today introduced Engineering Intelligence, a new approach that enables organizations to deploy AI across engineering teams while maintaining governance, traceability, compliance, and lifecycle accountability.

At the center of this approach is the VISURE MCP Server, which enables AI agents to securely interact with requirements, traceability information, risks, verification and validation evidence, compliance data, and engineering lifecycle relationships. By providing AI with engineering context, organizations can improve collaboration, interoperability, and engineering agility while reducing rework and accelerating product development.

"Organizations are realizing that AI alone is not enough," said Fernando Valera, CTO at Visure Solutions. "To generate meaningful engineering outcomes, AI needs context. It needs to understand requirements, risks, traceability, compliance obligations, and how decisions impact the rest of the product lifecycle. Engineering Intelligence provides that foundation."

As organizations increasingly adopt AI, many continue to face challenges that AI alone does not solve, including poor requirements quality, siloed engineering information, traceability gaps, costly rework, compliance complexity, and governance concerns.

Without access to engineering lifecycle information, AI often operates in isolation, leading to fragmented workflows, inconsistent outputs, limited auditability, and increased compliance risk.

Engineering Intelligence addresses these challenges by providing AI with structured access to engineering context while ensuring organizations maintain governance, accountability, and human oversight.

Through the VISURE MCP Server and Visure's AI governance framework, organizations can use AI agents to:



Analyze requirements and improve quality

Support traceability activities

Perform impact analysis

Generate engineering artifacts

Assist with compliance workflows

Access lifecycle relationships and dependencies Operate within governed engineering processes



Unlike generic AI tools that operate outside engineering workflows, the VISURE MCP Server enables AI to work within existing lifecycle processes, permissions, approvals, and governance controls.

Key Benefits

Organizations adopting Engineering Intelligence can:



Improve engineering agility while maintaining oversight and lifecycle control

Reduce engineering rework through earlier visibility into impacts and inconsistencies

Strengthen end-to-end traceability across requirements, risks, tests, and compliance artifacts

Enable compliance by design through integrated lifecycle governance

Improve interoperability across teams, tools, and engineering disciplines

Maintain human-in-the-loop decision-making for critical engineering activities Accelerate product delivery without sacrificing quality, traceability, or compliance



"As organizations move beyond AI experimentation and toward operational AI deployment, Engineering Intelligence provides the foundation needed to scale AI responsibly across engineering teams and regulated development environments," Moustapha Tadloui, CEO at Visure Solutions, added. "The future of AI in engineering is not isolated tools. It is a structured strategy that combines AI, engineering context, governance, and lifecycle accountability to drive better engineering outcomes."

Upcoming Webinar

Visure will discuss Engineering Intelligence, Agentic AI, and the VISURE MCP Server during its upcoming webinar:

High-Velocity Engineering with VISURE MCP: AI Agility, Traceability & Governance

Register here:

About Visure Solutions

Visure Solutions is a leading provider of AI-driven requirements management and ALM solutions, helping organizations improve quality, ensure compliance, and accelerate time-to-market across safety-critical industries. By combining requirements management, traceability, compliance, and AI-powered capabilities, Visure enables organizations to build complex products with greater confidence, efficiency, and governance.

Media Contact

Marcelo Zegarra

Visure Solutions

+1 415 745-3304

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