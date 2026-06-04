Questex's Streamtv Show 2026 Unveils Youtube Opening Keynote, STARZ Executive Fireside Chat, And Expands To Nearly 300 Speakers For Its Largest Program Ever

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YouTube's Tara Walpert Levy Headlines an Expanded Agenda as StreamTV Show Continues Momentum Toward Its Biggest Event Yet June 16-19 in Denver

DENVER, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's StreamTV Show 2026, the streaming industry's fastest-growing event, today announces an expanded keynote lineup featuring Tara Walpert Levy, Vice President, Americas at YouTube, a new Keynote Fireside Chat with STARZ executives Alison Hoffman and Kathryn Busby, and a keynote by Tania Missad, EVP of Insights, Strategy, and Analytics, Sony Pictures Television, alongside more than 30 newly added speakers that bring the event's 2026 program to nearly 300 speakers - the largest and most comprehensive agenda in StreamTV Show history and across the industry.

Taking place June 16–19, 2026 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, StreamTV Show brings together the executives, innovators, creators, advertisers, technologists, and decision-makers shaping the future of streaming, television, sports media, connected TV, advertising, content distribution, and audience engagement.

Leading this year's keynote program is Tara Walpert Levy, Vice President, Americas at YouTube, who will deliver the Opening Keynote. As one of the industry's most influential leaders at the intersection of creators, advertising, connected TV, and digital video, Walpert Levy will share insights into the evolving viewing habits, creator economy, and advertising innovations transforming the media landscape.

Also joining the keynote stage are Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks and Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ for an exclusive fireside conversation examining the future of premium storytelling, franchise development, audience engagement, and the evolving role of networks in an increasingly competitive streaming marketplace.

In addition, Tania Missad, EVP, Insights, Strategy and Analytics, Sony Pictures Television, will provide a data-driven perspective on how audience intelligence, consumer behavior, and analytics are influencing content strategy, programming decisions, and growth across today's television ecosystem.

These keynote additions further strengthen what is already shaping up to be StreamTV Show's most robust content program to date.

"With nearly 300 speakers, expanded summits, and executives representing every corner of the streaming ecosystem, this year's program reflects both the scale and transformation happening across the industry," said Kevin Gray, Founder of StreamTV Show and VP, Questex. "From YouTube and STARZ to emerging innovators and established industry leaders, StreamTV Show is bringing together the voices driving the next era of streaming."

Nearly 300 Speakers Added to the Industry's Most Comprehensive Streaming Agenda

The newly announced speakers span streaming platforms, media companies, sports organizations, technology providers, advertising leaders, and creator-driven businesses, further expanding one of the industry's most influential gatherings focused on the future of streaming.

Additional new speakers include Ahmed Darwish, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, New England Sports Network, Jonathan Vu, Head of Product & Ad Tech, NFL, Amanda Stevens, SVP Global Partnerships, All3Media International, Randy Ahn, Vice President, Subscriptions, Roku, Samir Asthana, Head of OTT Distribution, Studio71, James Ross, CEO, Lightning International, and more.

Exploring What's Next for Streaming

Across four days of programming, attendees will hear from nearly 300 speakers exploring the trends, technologies, and business models reshaping media and entertainment, including:



Streaming monetization and advertising innovation

FAST, AVOD, and the future of free streaming

Sports streaming, rights, and audience engagement

AI-powered discovery, personalization, and content recommendations

Creator media and YouTube ecosystems

Audience acquisition, retention, and loyalty

Platform strategy and distribution

CTV advertising, measurement, and attribution

Data, identity, and consumer insights Product innovation and the future of user experience

In addition to the main conference, attendees will have access to three co-located summits, including Evan Shapiro's Media Universe Summit, TVREV's Summit, and the StreamTV Marketers Summit, providing deeper dives into the topics shaping the future of media and streaming.

The Industry Is Gathering in Denver

The expanded agenda comes as momentum continues to build ahead of StreamTV Show 2026, which is on track to be the largest event in its history. Alongside its biggest speaker lineup ever, attendees can expect an expanded Market Floor, immersive activations, executive networking experiences, AI-powered matchmaking, and signature events including The Big Bash featuring Flo Rida, StreamTV Park, Cocktails with Cineverse, StreamTV After Hours, and more.

As streaming continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, StreamTV Show remains the industry's premier destination for discovering new ideas, building partnerships, and connecting with the leaders shaping what's next.

For more information and to register, visit .

To learn more or register, visit StreamTV Show.

Where the Streaming Industry Comes Together

StreamTV Show 2026 will bring together leaders across streaming, advertising, content, and technology for four days of insights, networking, and business-driving opportunities.

Stay in the loop: Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Attendee Registration: Advance pricing is in effect. Register here.

Press registration: Available here.

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact our sales team.

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn't just a market and expo – it's a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry's largest annual event. For more information, visit . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event's official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry's daily monitor. For more information, visit .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

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