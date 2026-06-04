Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Size The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market size was valued at USD 28.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 29.94 billion in 2026 to USD 44.04 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The driving aspects for the market include rising technology advancement for visualization and devices capable of very exact motions to be used to perform minimally invasive procedures. Laparoscopy devices refer to the instruments used to investigate the abdominal organs. Common laparoscopy devices include insufflators, closure devices, irrigation systems, obstetrical forceps, hand instruments, access devices, and dissectors. They comprise a thin, long tube with high-intensity light and a high-resolution camera that transmits images to a monitor as it travels through the abdomen. Laparoscopic instruments are commonly used for the diagnosis, therapy, and treatment of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), ectopic pregnancy endometriosis, pancreatic cancer, fibroids, gastrointestinal disorders, prostatectomy, and cysts. Endoscopy devices are long, thin tubes inserted into the body through the mouth or an incision to examine the interior of the ear, nose, bladder, esophagus, stomach, colon, pharynx, heart, urinary tract, joints, and abdomen. Attached to these vessels are a camera and a light source, which aid medical practitioners in performing biopsies, laparoscopic, and arthroscopy procedures. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 28.53 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 29.94 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 44.04 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 4.94% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Europe Key Market Players Olympus Corporation, Braun, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

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Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Growth Factors Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growth in the number of chronic disorders, one of the leading causes of death, is expected to play a key role in adopting advanced surgical systems. As per the data published by the World Health Organization in 2018, non-communicable or chronic diseases kill 41 million individuals yearly, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally.

Furthermore, chronic diseases are the major contributors to rising healthcare costs.

For instance, the U.S. spends USD 3 trillion to treat diseases yearly, and chronic diseases constitute 86% of that figure. As a primary aspect leading to the rise in healthcare costs, the surging number of patients with chronic cases is a strong driver for the growth of the global market.

Growing Geriatric Population

The fall in fertility rates and increased life expectancy have resulted in an aging population. Almost every country in the world is experiencing growth in the geriatric population. As per the World Population Prospects data, the 2019 Revision, it is expected that one in six people will be over 65 (~16%) by 2050, up from one in eleven in 2019, which is around 9% of the population.

The prevalence of diseases such as urological conditions, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, cataracts, Alzheimer's, and many others is higher among the geriatric population. Therefore, an increase in the global geriatric population is expected to propel the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market demand.

Market Restraining Factors Lack of Reimbursement Frameworks in the Emerging Markets

Adopting minimally invasive procedures is adversely affected by the lack of reimbursement policies for MIS procedures, especially in emerging nations. In many healthcare systems, patients pay medical bills on an 'out of pocket' basis. Hence, a patient's socioeconomic status can significantly influence clinical management decisions to address their financial situation better. Consequently, the lack of a reimbursement framework will restrict market growth.

Market Opportunity Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The advancement of technology in the medical field has significantly bolstered the evolution of minimally invasive surgical procedures. These advances have significantly allowed surgeons to perform surgeries with minimal invasiveness and the highest accuracy. On the other hand, minimally invasive surgeries utilize computer-assisted image guidance to enable surgeons to visualize the spine without creating large incisions. There have also been considerable advances in neurosurgery wherein surgery on pituitary tumors can be performed by simply introducing endoscopic devices through the nostrils of the patient.

Minimally invasive surgical procedures rely on high-definition camera systems such as 3D and 4K to give the surgeon high-resolution images of the hard-to-reach internal organs. Technologies such as Virtual reality are also helping in guidance and planning before surgery, thus enhancing the accuracy and safety of surgeries. In 2017, Philips developed the first augmented reality-based surgical navigation technology to aid surgeons in performing image-guided spine surgeries. The miniaturization of electronics is pushing players in this field to develop small and automated instruments to perform minimally invasive surgeries. Such technological advancements are expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Regional Insights

North America is the most significant global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% over the forecast period. The North global market is expected to be driven by the increased investments by private and public hospitals in North America for the implementation of advanced systems in the hospitals. For instance, according to the Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation (a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation), the first dual-channel endoscope, El-740D/S, will be in 2021. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders has also contributed to boosting the global market.

For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 out of 10 adults suffer from chronic disease, while four in 10 suffer from two chronic conditions. The prevalence has increased considerably from 2012, when only 25.5% of the population suffered from multiple chronic conditions. The growing number of chronic conditions is projected to increase the volume of endoscopic procedures and consequently propel market growth.

Asia-Pacific Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Trends

Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.37% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market's growth is expected to be strongly driven by increased disposable income per household. Strong regional economic growth is expected to play a key role in the market's growth. The growth in the number of minimally invasive surgeries in the region is expected to be strongly driven by the huge population and increasing affordability among the rising middle class.

For instance, according to a study published in NCBI, titled, 'Is Asia Truly a Hotspot of Contemporary Minimally Invasive and Endoscopic Spinal Surgery?' in 2020, various spinal surgeons in Asia countries have included minimally invasive procedures as one of their offerings. Furthermore, with the increase in the financial capability of end users, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), the market is expected to witness strong growth.

Several factors are propelling the laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market in Europe. One of the primary drivers for the market is the presence of numerous local and worldwide companies, such as KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Ambu A/S, through direct or indirect sales channels. The presence of these companies makes advanced laparoscopy and endoscopy devices more accessible and encourages system adoption. The increased number of minimally invasive treatments is another factor supporting the growth of the European laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market. According to Eurostat data, the number of minimally invasive treatments such as laparoscopic hysterectomies, laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias, and laparoscopic appendectomies increased in 20 of Europe's 21 member states from 2013 to 2018. The region's growing geriatric population is also encouraging the use of minimally invasive procedures. According to Eurostat, the proportion of the European population aged 65 and more has risen from 17.69% in 2010 to 20.69% in 2020.

In Latin America, high demand among public and private sectors supported government initiatives to improve existing healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of endoscopy devices at an affordable price is propelling the laparoscopy and endoscopy devices industry growth. In addition, the growth of the Latin American market is expected to be primarily driven by several factors, like the increasing geriatric population and a growing preference toward advanced surgical techniques.

For instance, according to the CAF- Development Bank of Latin America, by 2050, the population of Latin America aged 65 and above is expected to account for 17.5% of the total population. By the end of the century, this number is expected to exceed 30% of the total population.

Therapeutic Areas Insights

The global market is segmented into general surgery, cardiac surgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, urology surgery, neurology surgery, and others. The general surgery segment is the largest contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.19% over the forecast period. General surgery requires expertise and accountability for the operative, preoperative, and postoperative management of patients with an extensive range of disorders, including those requiring a non-operative or emergency surgical approach. The growth of the general surgery segment can be attributed to increasing cases of colon cancer and thyroid disease, among others. According to the National Cancer Institute, the number of cases of colorectal cancer has increased by 51% in 2019 since 2004. The demand for general surgery procedures has significantly risen in the last decade, considering a rapidly increasing elderly population and an ongoing trend toward increased healthcare utilization.

The advancement in minimally invasive cardiac surgery has provided surgeons with an alternative to performing open heart surgeries such as bypass grafting, heart valve repair or replacement, and closure of holes in the heart. The incisions are about 3-4 inches compared to 8-10 sternotomy incisions. The major benefit of performing a minimally invasive cardiac surgery is that it does not require the patient's breastbone to be cut, eliminating the pain and slow recovery. The utilization of minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) presents a favorable choice for individuals afflicted with coronary artery problems.

End-Users Insights

The global market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. Private hospitals' uptake of laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures mainly boosts the growth in the hospital segment. As the laparoscopy and endoscopy-associated instruments and accessories are cost-intensive and there is a steep learning curve for surgeons, only the high-end multispecialty private hospitals and clinics can afford these minimally invasive procedures as public healthcare centers face financial problems. However, this trend is changing due to the push toward reducing healthcare costs by shifting inpatient procedures to outpatient centers.

The rapid expansion of ambulatory surgical centers can be attributed to the government's increased emphasis on lowering healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes. This has shifted patient care significantly from inpatient settings to ambulatory settings. Similarly, ASCs provide outpatient surgeries at a lower cost per episode and hence have the potential to enhance the efficiency of healthcare systems globally. Most laparoscopic-assisted surgical procedures, such as laparoscopic cholecystectomy, are currently performed outpatient.

Product Insights

The global market is segmented into endoscopes and endoscopic imaging systems, video and visualization systems, instruments and accessories, capsule endoscopy devices, and others. The instruments and accessories segment is the highest contributor to the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% over the forecast period. Surgical instruments and other reusable accessories are a critical part of surgeries and are a significant investment for end users, especially hospitals. The demand for instruments and accessories is expected to increase on the backdrop of rising demand for smaller and finer instruments, which enable further reduction in the incision size.

Capsule endoscopy involves an ingestible capsule with a video camera at both ends. These cameras take pictures as the capsule makes its way through the tracts. Capsule endoscopy also enables doctors to view the insides of the small intestine, an area not easily accessible to traditional endoscopic systems. One of the key challenges associated with capsule endoscopy is the inability of the physician to control it directly. The movement of the capsule depends on intestinal motility, and there is a certain risk of the capsule getting lodged in the digestive tract instead of leaving the patient's body in a bowel movement as intended.

Olympus Corporation Braun Boston Scientific Corporation Stryker Corporation Karl Storz SE & Co. KG Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical) FUJIFILM Holdings Corp Johnson and Johnson Medtronic plc

May 2023- Olympus, a global leader in the design and delivery of innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced that the FDA had granted authorization to its new EVIS X1 endoscopy system and two compatible gastrointestinal endoscopes: gastrointestinal videoscope GIF-1100 and the CF-HQ1100DL/I colonovideoscope. July 2023- Genesis MedTech obtained approval from China's National Medical Products Administration to market the ArtiSential laparoscopic surgical device in China.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.53 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 29.94 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 44.04 billion CAGR 4.94% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Therapeutic Area, By End-User, By Product Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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General Surgery Cardiac Surgery Gynecology Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Urology Surgery Neurological Surgery Others

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs) Others

Endoscopes and Endoscopic Imaging Systems Video and Visualization Systems Instruments and Accessories Capsule Endoscopy Devices Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Segments By Therapeutic AreaBy End-UserBy ProductBy Region