Language Is Infrastructure

Why Antigua and Barbuda's adoption of Spanish as a second official language matters

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Sir Ronald Sanders

Antigua and Barbuda is one of the smaller countries of the Caribbean. Yet small states have often advanced ideas that have significance beyond their size. The decision by the government of Antigua and Barbuda, led by prime minister Gaston Browne, to make Spanish the country's second official language may prove to be one of those ideas.

When I announced this decision at the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States on 3 June, the response from Latin American delegations was immediate and enthusiastic. Their reaction was a clear indication that they regarded the decision as a serious signal of Antigua and Barbuda's readiness to develop deeper and more meaningful relations with them.

The decision reflects both a present reality and future opportunities.

Over many years, Antigua and Barbuda has become home to a substantial Spanish-speaking community, particularly from the Dominican Republic. Many have worked, invested, raised families, and become part of the country's social and economic life. Their children and grandchildren are citizens by birth, while others seek citizenship after years of lawful residence and contribution to national development.

Recognising Spanish as a second official language is therefore an important step in integrating these communities more fully into national life. But it is much more than that.

The countries of Latin America are the Caribbean's closest neighbours. We share the same hemisphere, many common interests, and significant opportunities for cooperation. Yet language has often limited the depth of engagement between the English-speaking Caribbean and Latin America in trade, tourism, education, culture, security, and diplomacy.

By making Spanish a permanent part of national life and requiring its teaching throughout the education system, Antigua and Barbuda is seeking to equip future generations with a skill that can broaden economic opportunity and strengthen regional relationships.

Tourism is one area where the benefits could be significant. Latin America represents a nearby and growing source of travellers that has not yet been fully tapped. Opportunities exist in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. If tourism professionals can communicate comfortably in Spanish, if marketing is undertaken in Spanish, and if hospitality services become more responsive to Latin American visitors, Antigua and Barbuda will be better positioned to compete for this market.

Language alone will not create new airline routes. But greater engagement with Latin America can help create the commercial conditions that make stronger air links viable. Particularly promising are closer connections with the Dominican Republic, where important social and economic ties already exist, and Panama, whose aviation hub connects virtually every major city in Latin America.

Trade and supply diversification present another opportunity. The disruptions of recent years have reminded small states of the risks of dependence on a narrow range of suppliers. Antigua and Barbuda should therefore actively explore stronger commercial relationships with Mexico and Central America while expanding links with South American economies such as Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Chile. These countries can become important sources of food products, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and manufactured goods. Mexico, in particular, has developed into one of the world's leading manufacturing economies and a major exporter of medical devices and industrial products.

This is not about replacing traditional suppliers. It is about broadening options, improving resilience, and strengthening supply security.

Antigua and Barbuda is well-positioned to pursue such opportunities. It already possesses a modern international airport and a redeveloped deep-water port, both of which continue to be enhanced as gateways to the Eastern Caribbean. The challenge is to use these assets more effectively to position Antigua and Barbuda as a practical bridge between the English-speaking Caribbean and the wider Americas.

There are cultural benefits as well. Closer engagement with Latin America can encourage exchanges in music, theatre, visual arts, sports, and education. Antigua and Barbuda's ambitions in football and basketball, for example, could benefit from greater exposure to coaching and development programmes elsewhere in the region.

The initiative also has implications for security. The Caribbean continues to confront serious threats from transnational organised crime, including drug trafficking, the illicit movement of firearms, and cybercrime. Many criminal networks affecting Caribbean countries have links to Central and South America. Effective responses require close cooperation among law enforcement agencies, customs authorities, coast guards, prosecutors, and judicial institutions throughout the hemisphere. Officials who can communicate directly with their counterparts in Spanish-speaking countries are better positioned to exchange intelligence, coordinate investigations, and build the relationships upon which successful cooperation depends. In this sense, language becomes another instrument of public safety.

The diplomatic advantages are equally important. In most international organisations, Antigua and Barbuda belongs to the Latin American and Caribbean group. Whether at the United Nations, the Organization of American States, or other regional institutions, success often depends upon building support from Latin American countries. Diplomats who can communicate effectively in Spanish are better able to negotiate, develop relationships, and participate fully in the informal consultations where many important decisions are shaped. Spanish fluency also enhances the competitiveness of Antiguans and Barbudans seeking positions in regional and international organisations where Spanish is a working language.

Prime Minister Browne's initiative is a practical policy with implications for development, tourism, trade, education, security, diplomacy, and regional cooperation. Language is an economic and strategic asset. It influences how countries trade, how tourists are welcomed, how governments cooperate against crime, how communities integrate, and how diplomats build partnerships.

Implementing the policy presents real challenges for the education system, not least the need for qualified Spanish teachers. External partnerships will be needed for teacher training, curriculum development, resource planning, and potentially the establishment of a Spanish-language institute. But the first step has been taken.

Once fully implemented, this policy could become an example of how a small state can use language to expand tourism, strengthen trade, improve security cooperation, deepen diplomatic engagement, and build closer ties with neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Browne deserves credit for recognising that in the 21st century, language itself is infrastructure for opportunity. And, like all infrastructure, the benefits grow over time for those willing to invest in it.

The post Language is Infrastructure appeared first on Caribbean News Global.