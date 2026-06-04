Natzka Decision Intelligence Becomes Official Partner Of Ferrari Competizioni GT

MENAFN - Pressat) A multi-year partnership built on engineering principles, performance culture, and the belief that better decisions are the foundation of lasting performance

Lugano, Switzerland - 04 June 2026 - Natzka today announced that it has become an Official Partner of Ferrari Competizioni GT.

The partnership is grounded in the belief that performance is the result of preparation, precision, and continuous improvement. In GT racing, just as in Decision Intelligence, data, timing, reliability, and human judgment must converge long before performance becomes visible.

The Ferrari Competizioni GT environment is closely aligned with Natzka's work in the field of Decision Intelligence. It is a context where engineering culture, operational discipline, and the pursuit of excellence are tested every race weekend. For Natzka, whose platform helps complex organizations transform information into better decisions and execution, it is a place where Decision Intelligence becomes tangible. The partnership formalizes a collaboration recently initiated between the two companies and establishes a multi-year framework for its development.

"For Natzka, working alongside Ferrari Competizioni GT means operating in one of the most demanding environments in the world. This is exactly Natzka's core business: helping organizations place decision-making at the center of their operations by combining human expertise, automation, and advanced predictive technologies. Already at this early stage, our collaboration in predictive maintenance has confirmed how heritage, engineering, and ambition can coexist without compromise. The companies that will lead the next decade will be those capable of transforming data and decisions into competitive advantage”, said Matteo Emiliani, CEO of Natzka.

Through this partnership, Natzka enters a high-performance environment where technology, human expertise, and operational discipline must function as one. It also reflects a broader truth about the enterprise world: lasting performance is not improvised in the moment of action. It is engineered in advance through better context, better preparation, and decisions that can be trusted under pressure.

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About Natzka

Natzka is a Swiss Agentic Decision Intelligence company with the mission of transforming how decisions are made and executed. Its platform combines data, human and artificial intelligence within a dynamic digital twin of the enterprise, helping organizations in manufacturing, financial services, fashion, and industrial operations transform information and expertise into reliable, executable decisions with measurable operational impact.

Media Contact

Natzka SA

Andrea Luigelli

CMO

[email protected]



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