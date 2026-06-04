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Aimia Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Aimia Inc.: Announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its previously-announced normal course issuer bid. Aimia has received approval to purchase for cancellation up to 5,012,419 of its common shares, or 10% of the public float of 50,124,193 common shares as at May 29. Aimia Inc. shares T are trading down $0.06 at $2.73.
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