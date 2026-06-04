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Tilray Brands, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Today announced the launch of Breckenridge Rye Whiskey, a bold, full-flavored new expression bottled at 100 proof / 50% ABV that showcases the distillery's deep commitment to craft. Produced at 9,600 feet and crafted from an 80% rye mash bill, the palate delivers a rich, lingering rye spice rooted in the rugged character of the American West. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $7.26.
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