Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ACT) Opens The Market
June 04, 2026 10:46 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Marc Trygstad, Principal Scientist and Co-Founder, David Weizenbach, Chief Operating Officer, and Mena Beshay, Chief Financial Officer of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc., as well as other team members, ("Aduro" or the "Company") (TSX: ACT), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.
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Headquartered in London, Ontario, Aduro is a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, including waste plastics, heavy bitumen, paraffinic crude oils, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century. The Company is advancing HydrochemolyticTM Technology ("HCT"), a thermo-catalytic technology that utilizes water in its process to convert complex hydrocarbon materials into higher-value products.
Aduro's listing on TSX marks an important step in the Company's capital markets development, aligning its Canadian listing profile with its broader public-market presence in the United States and Europe.
The Company is advancing a structured scale-up pathway that includes NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns in London, Ontario, and FOAK industrial project development in Europe. Recent bench-scale work has also extended HCT to highly paraffinic crude oils, further supporting the potential applicability of HCT across diverse hydrocarbon streams.
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