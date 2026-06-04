MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edgemont Shareholder Approval Obtained and Update on Timing of Closing of Transaction with Laiva Gold Inc.

June 04, 2026 1:27 PM EDT | Source: Edgemont Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (" Edgemont ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced transaction (the " Transaction ") with Laiva Gold Inc. (" Laiva "). Pursuant to the Transaction, Edgemont agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Laiva, which will constitute a reverse takeover transaction of Edgemont, with the resulting issuer to be named Laiva Gold Inc. (the " Resulting Issuer "). Edgemont is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the Transaction by way of written resolution from holders representing approximately 54% of its issued and outstanding common shares, which is in excess of the threshold 50% requirement.

Having achieved this important milestone, Edgemont and Laiva expect to complete the Transaction on June 15, 2026. Concurrently with completion of the Transaction, Edgemont will complete a consolidation of its share capital on a 3:1 basis, will change its name to Laiva Gold Inc. and will change its stock symbol to "SISU". More information regarding the closing of the Transaction will follow in the near future. Final completion of the Transaction remains subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The CSE listing statement in respect of the Transaction and the business of the Resulting Issuer is available under the SEDAR+ profile of Edgemont at .

About Laiva

Upon completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer will indirectly own the Laiva mine (" Laiva Mine ") in Finland. The Laiva Mine is an open pit operation, fully equipped with one of the largest gold plants in Europe (6,000 tonnes per day capacity).

For additional information with respect to the Transaction, please refer Edgemont's SEDAR+ ( ) profile.