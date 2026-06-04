Wrestling Federation Reviews Strategies To Ensure Athlete Wellbeing

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next meeting of the Medical Department of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AGF) has been held, bringing together key officials and medical experts to discuss strategies for safeguarding athletes' health and enhancing the quality of medical services, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was attended by AGF Secretary General Parvin Piriyev, Deputy Secretary General Aydan Mammadhasanova, Manager of the Sports Medicine Research Laboratory of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy Rauf Aliyev, and the federation's medical staff.

The discussions focused on protecting athletes' health and improving medical services. On the agenda were the organization of the vitaminization process, the protocolization of vitamin application, and the distribution of responsibilities in this area.

In addition, within the framework of cooperation with the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, the preparation of a physiotherapy center for operation, as well as the center's operating mechanism and working principles, were discussed.

The meeting also addressed the prevention of wrestlers' injuries, the organization of treatment and rehabilitation processes, strengthening medical supervision, and other pressing issues.

During the discussions, various proposals were voiced by participants, directions of activity for the upcoming period were defined, and relevant decisions were adopted.

AGF will continue its efforts to protect athletes' health, improve the quality of medical services, and apply modern medical approaches.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.