Voloshyn: Russians Fake Claims Of Capturing Huliaipilske

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

He assured that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to carry out their mission of repelling Russian aggression and maintain control over Huliaipilske.

"Recorded cases of individual groups of occupiers infiltrating the settlement were purely demonstrative in nature and aimed at producing staged videos featuring the raising of flags. Such actions are part of information and psychological operations primarily targeted at the domestic audience in Russia," Voloshyn emphasized.

Russian forces rotate offensive grouping in southern Ukraine, activity expected to increase in summer – spokesman

The spokesperson stressed that "any statements about 'control' over the settlement do not correspond to reality and are purely propagandistic."

Voloshyn urged the public to rely only on official statements from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to refrain from spreading unverified information that could be exploited by the enemy to destabilize the information environment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces in southern Ukraine failed to meet their self-imposed deadline of capturing the settlements of Ternuvate and Kosivtseve by the end of May.

Photos provided by V. Voloshyn