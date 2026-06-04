Russian Drone Hits Trolleybus In Zaporizhzhia
"Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. Public transport was under attack," he wrote.
Preliminarily, there were no casualties.
Fedorov posted a photo showing the damaged trolleybus.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times since morning, leaving one killed, five injured
As Ukrinform reported, on June 3 Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, and a man was killed as a result of a drone strike.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
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