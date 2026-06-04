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Russian Drone Hits Trolleybus In Zaporizhzhia

Russian Drone Hits Trolleybus In Zaporizhzhia


2026-06-04 03:06:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. Public transport was under attack," he wrote.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Fedorov posted a photo showing the damaged trolleybus.

Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times since morning, leaving one killed, five injured

As Ukrinform reported, on June 3 Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, and a man was killed as a result of a drone strike.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

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