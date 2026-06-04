USF Strikes Russian Drone Crews, Air Defense Units At Donetsk Airport

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 1st Separate Center of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces (14th Regiment) took Donetsk Airport under fire control, carrying out the first operation of this type in modern history," the post said.

As the military explained, "the occupiers turned DAP into a military logistics hub and a key platform for launching Shahed strike UAVs. Our unit is systematically burning out enemy infrastructure, making the airfield impossible to operate."

The 1st Separate Center stated: "Our strike drone operators are destroying launchers, transport vehicles, and eliminating crews directly on the runway. At the same time, we are systematically hunting enemy mobile fire groups and air defense systems, forcing the enemy to cancel flights.

USF strikes two training grounds, gas storage facility in occupied territories

By striking engineering equipment, fuel tankers, and logistics nodes, we are completely degrading the airfield ecosystem. The result of our work is destroyed Shahed launchers, demolished construction cranes, enemy vehicles, and warehouses with supplies."

According to Serafim "Falko" Hordiienko, an officer of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces responsible for planning the operation, "the fire control of DAP carried out by the 1st Center is an example of an asymmetric operation in which the enemy's operational and strategic plans were disrupted by exceptionally small forces."

As Ukrinform reported, pilots of the "Raid" 413th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two locomotives that Russian invaders were using to support military logistics in temporarily occupied Crimea.