Russian Drones Attacking Zaporizhzhia: Apartment Building Damaged, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhia with drones. A residential building has been damaged. According to preliminary information, there are casualties,” he wrote.

Fedorov later specified that three people had been injured.

According to him, two men and one woman sustained injuries. The woman is in serious condition. All of the victims are receiving medical assistance.

The attack damaged a multi-story apartment building and sparked a fire.

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As reported earlier, an enemy FPV drone struck a trolleybus, while another crashed near the building of the regional military administration.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration