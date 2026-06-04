Russian Drones Attacking Zaporizhzhia: Apartment Building Damaged, Casualties Reported
“The enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhia with drones. A residential building has been damaged. According to preliminary information, there are casualties,” he wrote.
Fedorov later specified that three people had been injured.
According to him, two men and one woman sustained injuries. The woman is in serious condition. All of the victims are receiving medical assistance.
The attack damaged a multi-story apartment building and sparked a fire.Read also: Russian forces attack Nova Post terminal in Dnipro again
As reported earlier, an enemy FPV drone struck a trolleybus, while another crashed near the building of the regional military administration.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
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