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Kyrgyzstan Discusses Implementation Of Land And Compensation Procedures For Railway Project

Kyrgyzstan Discusses Implementation Of Land And Compensation Procedures For Railway Project


2026-06-04 03:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kyrgyzstan discusses compensation, land issues related to China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers

The issues were reviewed during an on-site meeting in Jalal-Abad region chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov.

The discussions focused on compensation mechanisms and land-related matters affecting residents whose homes are located along the future railway route in Jalal-Abad Region.

Representatives of relevant government agencies, local authorities and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway joint venture company attended the meeting.

Following the discussions, a number of instructions were issued to ensure the timely resolution of outstanding issues.

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Trend News Agency

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