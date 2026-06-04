Kyrgyzstan Discusses Implementation Of Land And Compensation Procedures For Railway Project
The issues were reviewed during an on-site meeting in Jalal-Abad region chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov.
The discussions focused on compensation mechanisms and land-related matters affecting residents whose homes are located along the future railway route in Jalal-Abad Region.
Representatives of relevant government agencies, local authorities and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway joint venture company attended the meeting.
Following the discussions, a number of instructions were issued to ensure the timely resolution of outstanding issues.--
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