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Representatives Of Business Communities Of Azerbaijan And Russia Discuss Development Of Cooperation (PHOTO)

Representatives Of Business Communities Of Azerbaijan And Russia Discuss Development Of Cooperation (PHOTO)


2026-06-04 03:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The "Made in Russia" gala dinner, a business event aimed at developing trade and economic cooperation between Russian manufacturers and Azerbaijani businesses, was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event brought together Russian export companies, representatives of retail chains, distributors, and potential partners to strengthen business ties and discuss prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The main goals of the gala dinner were to strengthen business and partnership relations between Russian companies and Azerbaijani retail chains, develop export cooperation and expand the presence of Russian manufacturers in the Azerbaijani market, as well as establish long-term business contacts and discuss prospects for joint projects.

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