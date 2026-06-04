Liquid Youthtm Continues Rapid Retail Expansion With New Placements At Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Schnucks And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PhD-founded sparkling collagen water brand accelerates national distribution across grocery, natural, and specialty retail

MIAMI, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid YouthTM, the PhD-founded wellness brand redefining collagen for modern life, today announced a significant expansion of its retail footprint across grocery, natural, and specialty channels. Following its earlier launches at Target and Walmart, the brand's Sparkling Collagen Water is now available at Gelson's, Schnucks, Lucky's Market, Better Health Market, Fruitful Yield, and Milam's Market, and has secured nationwide placement at TJX-owned HomeGoods and HomeSense locations.

The brand is also on track to launch at Hy-Vee and Stop & Shop in the coming months, further deepening its presence across Midwest and Northeast markets.

Available in three vibrant flavors-Italian Blood Orange, Passion Bliss, and Summer Peach-Liquid YouthTM Sparkling Collagen Water delivers 11 grams of grass-fed bovine collagen peptides, plus 10 grams of protein, and 4 grams of dietary fiber to support skin, joints, and gut health from within. With zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives, it's proof that consumers don't have to choose between results, clean ingredients, and great taste-and its high-protein, zero-sugar profile makes it a natural fit for those following GLP-1 protocols or prioritizing blood sugar-conscious nutrition.

For those already incorporating collagen into their routines-mixing powders into coffee, smoothies, or water-Liquid YouthTM offers a ready-to-drink upgrade that requires no measuring, mixing, or sacrifice in flavor. For consumers new to collagen or looking for an effortless way to support their body holistically, it's an approachable, great-tasting entry point into whole-body wellness.

“What we're seeing across every new retail partner is the same thing: shoppers are actively seeking out functional beverages that do more without compromising on their ingredients or ingredient integrity,” said Dr. Lance Li, Founder and CEO of Liquid YouthTM.“Every new shelf is an opportunity to introduce someone to what it really means to drink your collagen.”

Liquid YouthTM was built to elevate collagen beyond powders and trade-offs. While many brands focus solely on beauty benefits or ask consumers to trade off between taste, dosage, and ingredient quality, Liquid YouthTM takes an uncompromising approach-pairing science-backed formulation with beauty-grade standards and craveable flavor.

Liquid YouthTM Sparkling Collagen Water is now available at Gelson's, Schnucks, Lucky's Market, Better Health Market, Fruitful Yield, Milam's Market, and HomeGoods and HomeSense locations nationwide, in addition to existing placements at select Target stores in California and select Walmart stores. Availability varies by location. For more information, visit .

About Liquid YouthTM

Born in South Florida and founded by renowned beverage formulator Dr. Lance Li, Liquid YouthTM is redefining the collagen category by bridging nutrition science with beauty-grade standards. The brand's ready-to-drink sparkling collagen waters are PhD-formulated to deliver premium ingredients, real results, and great taste-without sugar or artificial additives-supporting whole-body wellness from the inside out.

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