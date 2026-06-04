Martinwolf Advises Tailwind Capital's DMD Systems Recovery On Acquisition Of Lifespan Technology Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- martinwolf, a leading lower middle market M&A advisor exclusively focused on IT, announced today that it advised Tailwind Capital (“Tailwind”) portfolio company DMD Systems Recovery (“DMD”) on its acquisition of Lifespan Technology Solutions (“Lifespan”), an IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) provider specializing in secure data destruction, IT asset remarketing, and environmentally responsible recycling. martinwolf also advised Tailwind on its acquisition of DMD in 2025.

“We are excited to partner with Tailwind again on this exciting transaction that joins two leading firms aligned around the simple idea that retired technology is not mere e-waste, but a set of assets carrying data exposure risk, financial value, reuse potential, and environmental consequences,” said Michael Rosholt, martinwolf Senior Vice President.“Demand for ITAD services is greater than it has ever been, and we expect to see continued deal activity in the sector, driven by organizations seeking to extend the useful life of technology, reduce risk, improve recoveries, and gain better transparency and proof across the asset disposition process.”

Founded in 2002 and with facilities in Arizona, Texas, and California, Lifespan is at the forefront of efficient and responsible ITAD services, offering enterprises the flexibility to handle large quantities of equipment through a customized program. Lifespan works exclusively with EPA-registered and regulation-compliant partners to maintain the highest standards of environmental protection, as well as full compliance with local, state, and national regulations.

About martinwolf

martinwolf is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT cloud/tech-enabled services, software/SaaS, and IT supply chain. A trusted partner to IT business owners and buyers, the firm has advised on approximately 300 transactions in more than 20 countries, including eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. martinwolf brings a strong personal commitment to every client and is relentless in its pursuit of the right outcome. Registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information, visit .