Housecall Pro Announces 20 Trade Academy Scholarship Winners As Gen Z Applications Surge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scholarship recipients pursuing HVAC, electrical, and plumbing careers reflect increasing demand for trade education nationwide

DENVER, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro ®, a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, today announced the recipients of its 2026 Trade Academy Scholarship Program. Twenty students enrolled in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing programs across the United States were selected to receive scholarships supporting their trade education.

The announcement comes as interest in skilled trades careers continues to rise among younger generations. Applications to the 2025-2026 Trade Academy Scholarship Program increased 155% from the previous year, including a surge in submissions from Gen Z candidates, which grew 231% year-over-year. Gen Z students born in 1997 or later accounted for more than three-quarters of the total applicant pool.

“More young people are choosing the trades early and on purpose,” said Roland Ligtenberg, President of Trade Academy and Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro.“These 20 winners are pursuing careers with real earning potential and a path to ownership. The skilled trades are the smartest career path in America right now, and that message is spreading fast.”

The recipient class reflects the many pathways drawing people into the skilled trades today. Winners include aspiring business owners, career changers seeking new opportunities, students inspired by family members already working in the trades, and individuals drawn to hands-on careers that allow them to solve problems and serve their communities. Many recipients cited entrepreneurship, financial mobility, and the opportunity to make a tangible impact as key motivations for pursuing trade careers.

Each winner will receive:



A $2,500 financial scholarship to their trade school or program

Housecall Pro one-year Essentials Membership Packout from Milwaukee Tool



The Trade Academy Scholarship is part of Housecall Pro's broader commitment to supporting the future of the skilled trades through education, workforce development, and industry advocacy. Through its Housecall Pro for Education Program, the company partners with trade schools across the country to provide students with hands-on experience using the same business management software trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals. By connecting classroom learning with real-world technology, the program helps prepare students for successful careers in the trades.

For more information about Housecall Pro, visit housecallpro.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro®is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With Housecall Pro, the busywork runs itself, from scheduling and dispatching to payments and customer communication, so Pros can focus on the job and grow their business. Housecall Pro also supports the industry through Champion the TradesTM. Learn more at.

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