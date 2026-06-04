Former FBI Operative Eric O'neill To Headline Opkalla Tech Summit 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Opkalla announced that Eric O'Neill, renowned cybersecurity expert, legendary FBI operative, bestselling author, technology futurist, and attorney, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Opkalla Tech Summit 2026. The company's premier annual event brings together IT leaders, innovators, and technology partners from across the country for a day of continued education.

Eric O'Neill is widely recognized for his pivotal role in one of the most significant espionage cases in American history. As an undercover FBI operative, O'Neill was instrumental in catching Robert Hanssen, an FBI veteran later revealed to be a Russian spy. His extraordinary story inspired the feature film Breach and is told in his acclaimed book Gray Day: My Undercover Mission to Expose America's First Cyber Spy.

Today, O'Neill is a leading authority on cybersecurity, counterintelligence, and the rapidly evolving threat landscape. As founder of The Georgetown Group and Nexasure AI, he advises global organizations on combating cybercrime, AI‐driven attacks, and internal security risks. His insights have been featured by CNN, NPR, Fox, Newsweek, TechCrunch, and more.

O'Neill's keynote will deliver an electrifying, story‐driven exploration of:

- AI‐generated threats and the next era of cybercrime

- Cybersecurity tactics organizations must adopt now

- Real‐world intelligence operations and lessons from inside the FBI

- How leaders can protect their money, data, and reputation in an increasingly hostile digital world

“Eric O'Neill brings unmatched intelligence experience, strong cybersecurity expertise, and a practical approach to explaining today's most complex threats,” Elizabeth Davis, Marketing Director at Opkalla, said.“His keynote will set the stage for a Tech Summit focused on innovation and resilience.”

The Opkalla Tech Summit 2026 in Charlotte will bring together IT leaders to explore the future of technology, cybersecurity, and AI. Featuring the largest information technology expo hall in the Carolinas, the event helps organizations navigate rapid change, strengthen their technology posture, and build resilient, future‐ready infrastructures.

About the Opkalla Tech Summit

The Opkalla Tech Summit is an annual gathering of IT leaders, technology partners, and industry experts. The event features keynote presentations, breakout sessions, hands‐on workshops, and networking opportunities designed to help organizations modernize their technology strategies and stay ahead of emerging trends.

About Opkalla

Opkalla is a no-charge, vendor-neutral technology advisory firm. They serve more than 600 IT leaders by enhancing their technology strategy, helping them evaluate and get the best deals on new IT solutions, and tackle renewals with a strategic approach. They are also a top Microsoft CSP in the country. Opkalla prides themselves on being an extension of IT teams.