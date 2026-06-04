Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates 3-B Garden To Boost Biodiversity In Dehradun

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the construction of a 3-B Garden (bee, butterfly, and bird friendly) within the Chief Minister's Residence Complex and Circuit House in Dehradun by planting a Krishna Vat sapling.

A Unique Initiative for Conservation

According to a press release, the garden is being developed with a focus on the conservation and promotion of bees, butterflies, and birds. A wide variety of plant species that support pollination and biodiversity are being planted extensively.

The use of pesticides and other harmful chemicals in and around the garden will be restricted to help preserve the natural ecosystem.

The development of this unique garden is expected to promote beekeeping activities while making a significant contribution to biodiversity conservation and enhancement. It will also play an important role in raising public awareness about environmental protection and the importance of nature conservation.

Diverse Plant Species

The initiative was undertaken following directions from the Chief Minister to Garden In-charge Deepak Purohit to develop such a garden. Subsequently, the selection and planting of suitable plant species were initiated, the release said. A diverse mix of plants is being planted in the garden, including Jamun, Mulberry, Moringa (Sahjan), Kadamba, Camphor, Hibiscus, Guava, Neem, Bamboo, Bottlebrush, Tecoma, Zinnia, Cosmos, Pentas, Milkweed, Passion Flower, Hamelia, Ixora, Lantana, Tulsi, Lavender, Sunflower, Rosemary, and Mint.

Embracing Native Himalayan Flora

Plantation of new saplings has also commenced near old and deteriorating trees within the premises. In addition, species native to the higher Himalayan and mountainous regions, such as Banj (Oak), Buransh (Rhododendron), Bay Leaf, and Paya, have been planted since last year. These plants are now growing healthily and enhancing the natural beauty and uniqueness of the campus, the press release said.

Expanding Beekeeping Activities

Appreciating the environmental and biodiversity conservation efforts being carried out within the premises, the Chief Minister directed the Horticulture Department to prepare a comprehensive action plan for expanding beekeeping activities across the Chief Minister's Residence Complex and nearby areas. (ANI)

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