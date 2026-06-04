Dubai Police Warn Against Unlicenced Sellers, Seize 300 Gas Cylinders So Far This Year

Dubai Police have warned residents against dealing with unlicenced gas cylinder sellers, informing that they have seized 300 cylinders since the start of this year, 575 cylinders last year, and 1,361 cylinders in 2024. These were seized during field campaigns for not meeting safety specifications.

The Anti-Economic Crimes Department at Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation stressed the importance of purchasing cylinders only from authorized entities and companies in the country to protect lives and property from the dangers of unsafe refilling practices that do not follow public safety procedures.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaign, "Your Safety and Your Family's Come First", the department explained that some illegal sellers refill cylinders using primitive methods that do not meet safety requirements.

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"This increases the risk of dangerous fires or explosions inside homes, especially with rising temperatures and poor storage conditions,” they added.

The department confirmed that they are monitoring violations and taking legal action against offenders. They called on community members to report such practices through the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.

The department also urged community members to ensure gas cylinders are in good condition and free from any damage or leakage before use, to follow all prevention and safety guidelines when using gas cylinders, and to conduct regular maintenance on connections and household appliances.

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