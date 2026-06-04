Dubai Airport Alerts Residents Of Noise Due To Ongoing Enhancements Works

Dubai International Airport announced it was carrying out enhancement works across Terminal 1.

The airport alerted residents of some noise or temporary changes in certain areas due to the ongoing works.

It assured teams were working to keep disruption to a minimum.

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This comes two days after DXB completed a major upgrade of the Terminal 1 bridge at Dubai International Airport, increasing capacity by 20 per cent during one of the airport's busiest periods.

The expansions took place as the bridge had reached its operational limits. Dubai Airports said the project was delivered in a live airport environment, with careful planning to ensure the guest journey remained seamless.

The upgrade included the overnight installation of major steel spans and tightly managed road closures during off-peak hours to minimise disruption.

The project also involved widening one of the key access roads leading to Terminal 1 from three lanes to four, increasing stacking capacity at an important approach route to the terminal.

Watch how the renovations took place:

UAE first partially closed its airspace on February 28, as the country took precautionary measures to protect flights, air crews and the nation's territory amid the US-Israel-Iran war.

After the country lifted all precautionary restrictions on airspace on May 2, Dubai Airports said it has entered the next phase of recovery operations.

The entity will increase daily flight movements and enable airlines to progressively restore schedules. Capacity is now primarily aligned to the availability of regional flight paths outside of the UAE, with "ongoing coordination to optimise flows across neighbouring airspace", according to a statement.

Dubai Airport completes Terminal 1 bridge upgrade before busy travel period Dubai Airports to 'scale up operations' as UAE airspace restrictions lifted Emirates to restart Dubai flights after suspending operations at DXB