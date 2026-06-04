Dubai's New Platform Allows Smes To Save Dh80,000 In Fees

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Small and medium-sized business owners in Dubai can now operate businesses from a single platform in what is a one-stop-shop.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, more commonly known as Dubai SME, has launched a new virtual platform where business owners can operate more efficiently.

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Called 'SME in a Box', the initiative will bring together 18 different entities across banking, payment, logistics, telecommunications, HR, and insurance. The platform help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) save Dh80,000 in potential value, and save up to 200 hours.

Rather than go through multiple channels, which is costly and time-consuming, 'SME in a Box' will allow founders to access licensing support, as well as other operational services, without having to source, negotiate and manage each provider independently.

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The initiative is open to all nationalities and is open to business operating either mainland or in a free zone.

“Anybody who will start licencing in Dubai is going to access those offers,” Ahmad AlMheiri, the CEO of Dubai SME, told Khaleej Times. He added that the idea formed after interacting with small business owners on the importance of speed, clarity and practical support.

Dubai SME, which forms part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has been instrumental in helping homegrown businesses flourish.

Last month, the entity launched an entrepreneurship programme (Majlis Al Mustaqbal) to empower young Emiratis in their own business endeavours. Winners of the competition told Khaleej Times earlier how the programme helped inspire confidence in their ideas and a bring a more thorough understanding of how the business process works.

Currently, the SME in a Box platform includes 18 different partners, thought the CEO said more will be added according to the needs of business owners. These include DHL, Aramex, du, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Ziina, Bayzat, Paymob, Arab Financial Servies (afs), tabby, and others.

“We've made it as simple and as seamless as possible for them and it's free, it's open to everybody and so regardless of whether you're affiliated with another free zone, whether you're mainland or in another jurisdiction, it doesn't everybody benefits,” a Dubai SME representative explained.

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