Karisma Kapoor Embraces Gritty OTT Role In 'Brown': 'I Would Not Wash My Hair For Days'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Karisma Kapoor is a name synonymous with '90s Bollywood magic. Be it out-and-out comedies with Govinda or tackling strong female-led narratives like Zubeidaa or Fiza, watching Karisma on screens big and small was a huge part of millennials growing up in India and also the diaspora audiences. A kind of comfort on screen that perhaps has only been echoed in her sister Kareena Kapoor.

And maybe it comes from belonging to a cinematic lineage as storied as the Kapoor family, helmed by Prithviraj Kapoor and carried forward by Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and beyond - a legacy so deeply embedded that one can hardly speak of Hindi cinema without acknowledging their contribution.

Recommended For You

But in 2026, we're no longer watching actors dance through Swiss valleys or groove to catchy hook steps by the marina as we once did with Karisma in songs like Sona Kitna Sona Hai or Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai. Today's audience is immersed in gritty thrillers, murder mysteries and psychological dramas on streaming platforms. So how does an actor from that era recalibrate for this shift in storytelling?

“An artist has got to evolve with the times,” says Karisma Kapoor in a conversation with Khaleej Times, ahead of her upcoming psychological thriller Brown, where she plays Rita Brown, a completely broken, alcoholic cop thrust back into the force to chase a serial killer.

Embracing the pivot to streaming

For an actor who spent a decade defining the glitz and glam of commercial Hindi cinema, shifting gears to the raw, unpolished world of OTT felt like an inevitable progression, says Karisma.“I think it's just growing with the times,” she adds, reflecting on the dramatic shift in storytelling over the decades.

“We all need to move with the times, with each generation and each decade. Maybe if the audience accepts that one family movie that comes again and that era will come back. But of course, OTT is giving an opportunity to so many actors creatively, from all age groups, be it directors, writers, technicians or actors. There's a lot of growing space, which is also very good," she says.

This digital frontier allows for a deeper dive into the human psyche than traditional two-hour theatrical releases often permitted. While the industry frequently debates whether complex female characters are a recent phenomenon, Karisma views it with a more historic perspective, refusing to discount the past.

“There have always been, in every era and every decade, certain movies that have had great roles for actresses. Right from, let's say, Mother India. So we cannot discount that fact. Good talent will always be appreciated,” she says.“But with the advent of OTT, there's definitely more scope for experimentation. We can explore characters more and play more with their human side.”

Becoming Rita Brown

It is exactly that messy, unvarnished human side that drew her to the titular character in Brown, which she confessed she had originally turned down. Far removed from the carefully curated, high-fashion personas that define her legacy, Rita Brown demanded a complete shedding of vanity.

“This is a woman who is completely broken,” Karisma adds.“She's left her job, can barely get out of bed, and is then forced back into it. As the story unfolds, you see her grow and evolve. That really inspired me because you're watching a woman who is so... I don't know, there's no other word for it except broken.”

Playing an alcoholic, chain-smoking, pill-popping detective meant inhabiting a personality entirely alien to Karisma's own reality. The physical transformation required an immersive devotion to director Abhinay Deo's gritty vision.

“This character was doing things that I would never do. That's not my personality. And that was a challenge... to be able to grasp the nuance of that pain and those feelings. She's trying to survive, but at the same time, she is a loving daughter. She wants to keep the family together and not share her pain with them. Even down to a small characteristic like, she doesn't eat food and I love to eat. So, to make this character feel hungry, I would not eat on set.”

The physical toll of the role was evident even in the finest details.“It was very clear in Abhinay [Deo]'s vision how he wanted to show her,” Karisma says.“Detailing it right down to the fact that she's a chain smoker, my lips had to be purple and chapped from not eating, not taking care of myself. I would not wash my hair for days because I needed it to look very scruffy and messy. These minute details were very interesting for me to capture.”

When spontaneity meets prep

The structured preparation for Brown was a stark contrast to how Karisma operated during the peak of her 90s stardom, an era famous for its impromptu nature.

“I didn't even know what my character would be saying when we came onto the set,” she says with a laugh, reminiscing about the early days.“Scenes were developed and made on the spot. We would rehearse and do comedy scenes and make the audience laugh. That time was very magical, very spontaneous. It was literally just about being in the moment.”

For Brown, however, the process evolved into one of meticulous planning, with bound scripts and comprehensive workshops.“Abhinay would see to it that whether it was the art department or the camera department, everyone was prepared. So when we all went on set, it just took exchanging a look because everyone knew what was happening. I think that's also a very unusual kind of magic that happens when you're very prepared.”

Yet, despite the rigorous prep, she maintains that there is no singular 'right' way to capture lightning in a bottle on camera.“Every actor has their own method. According to me, there is no one particular thing. Some actors love to rehearse and some actors will rehearse once and say, 'No, no, I won't do it again. I'll do it on camera.' So we have to respect that and, as co-actors, we have to learn to adapt.”

A legacy embraced by Gen-Z

Even as she steps into the world of OTT and gritty thrillers, Karisma's vibrant cinema legacy continues to thrive in the digital age. From Dubai restaurants to chance encounters with fans at airports, her iconic dance moves and signature sense of style from the '90s continue to be rediscovered by younger generations across social media.

“I always see these Instagram Reels,” she says, expressing genuine gratitude for the enduring fandom.“I think maybe it was, apart from acting, my love for dance and my love for fashion. Over time, it all started to merge and maybe there's something about it that still resonates today. It's really sweet. When I go to a restaurant or on a flight, even Gen-Z kids are like, 'Oh, we loved your dance in this song,' and they ask, 'When will we see you again?'

And while fans will see a completely different side of the actress in her upcoming psychological thriller, Karisma believes audiences will enjoy seeing her in a new light.“I don't think they've ever seen me like this. This character is very real (laughs). But I'm ever grateful to all my viewers and my audience for all the love over all these years."

Brown is available for streaming on ZEE5 from June 5.

'An artist should stay connected, not exposed': Pakistani actress Halima Sadia Khan Exclusive: Bhumi Pednekar on 'Daldal', imposter syndrome and why she's done being hard on herself Bhavana returns to Malayalam cinema with thriller 'Anomie'

ALSO READ