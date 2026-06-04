Hungary Seeks Irish Help To End EU Censure Proceedings

MENAFN - Jordan Times) BUDAPEST - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar on Thursday asked the upcoming Irish EU presidency's assistance in closing a protracted disciplinary procedure against Budapest for allegedly undermining the bloc's legal standards and democratic values.

Since September 2018, Hungary has been targeted by "Article 7" proceedings, accused of breaching the rule of law under Magyar's predecessor, nationalist Viktor Orban.

Such proceedings can in theory result in the suspension of a member state's voting rights in the EU Council.

Since taking office last month, Magyar has made visits to Brussels and key EU member states, including Germany and France, seeking to improve relations that were tense during Orban's 16-year tenure.

Last Friday, the EU announced it would unlock more than 16 billion euros ($19 billion) for Hungary that were frozen over rule of law concerns during Orban's rule, if the central European country stays on track with a major reform push.

"We will count on the [Irish] presidency's help in concluding the ongoing Article 7 procedure against Hungary," Magyar told journalists, after talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

He said he plans to meet with the European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola on the margins of a mid-June EU summit to discuss bringing an end to the proceedings "as quickly as possible".

"To achieve this, the European Parliament must first withdraw its complaint - the decision that initiated the proceedings - and then the Council must also close the proceedings," Magyar added.

The Irish prime minister promised Magyar they would work closely with the EU's main executive body, the European Commission, to help Hungary unlock the frozen funds.

"You have our support in the task of implementing the domestic reforms required, which I know you and your government have already made great strides in achieving," Martin said.

Ireland will assume the EU's six-month rotating presidency from July, taking over from Cyprus.