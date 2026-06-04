Parler's Parent Company, Sovren Technologies Unveils The Sovren Network, Engineered For The New Era Of Digital-Asset Regulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new generation of digital infrastructure where tokens are created only when real companies pay for real work, with a strictly limited number of operator nodes available to the public

PLANO, Texas, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parler's parent company, Sovren Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of the Sovren Network, a decentralized digital infrastructure network designed to correct the flaw that has caused most digital-asset projects to fail: tokens created long before any real demand existed. The Sovren Network inverts that model. Its SOVR token comes into existence only when real businesses pay for real services performed on the network, tying supply directly to genuine economic activity rather than speculation.

"For more than a decade, the industry created tokens first and hoped for usage later. Most of those networks collapsed because there was nothing underneath them," said Greg Anderson, Chief Innovation Officer of Sovren Technologies. "We built the opposite. On the Sovren Network, value follows verified work. If the work does not happen, the tokens do not get created. That single principle changes everything."

Real utility at the center

The Sovren Network is the infrastructure layer beneath Sovren's ecosystem of consumer and enterprise products, including the Parler social platform, the Play streaming service, and Triton Cloud. These services require storage, bandwidth, and computing power to operate. Rather than renting that capacity exclusively from incumbent cloud giants, the Sovren Network distributes the work across independent operators who run nodes and supply those resources directly.

When a business uses the network, a job is routed to operator nodes, the work is performed, and that work is cryptographically verified on the network before anything is recorded. Only verified, completed work results in SOVR being credited to the operators who performed it. There is no reward for simply holding tokens and no payout disconnected from actual service.

True scarcity by design

SOVR carries a fixed maximum supply of one billion tokens, enforced at the protocol level and never to be exceeded. At launch, only a small fraction of that supply exists. The remainder stays uncreated until the network's rules release it through verified work performed for paying customers. Spent SOVR is recycled back into the system to fund future rewards, keeping the total supply permanently capped. The result is scarcity that is structural rather than promotional.

How rewards are generated

Rewards on the Sovren Network are activity-based, not holding-based. The process is straightforward: a customer pays for a network service; an operator's node performs the requested work; the network verifies that the work was completed correctly; and SOVR is then recorded to that operator according to their verified contribution and uptime. Rewards follow the work, automatically and according to protocol rules, with no human approval and no intermediary.

This activity-linked structure is deliberate. As federal digital-asset legislation has advanced, lawmakers have drawn a clear line between rewards tied to genuine activity and passive yield paid simply for holding an asset. The Sovren Network was architected on the activity side of that line from the beginning.

Designed to align with the emerging regulatory framework

The Sovren Network has been designed to align with the framework established by the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, the federal digital-asset market-structure legislation currently advancing through Congress. Sovren is monitoring the legislation as it moves toward final passage and intends for the network's structure to remain consistent with the framework as it is finalized. SOVR is a utility token for network operation and is not offered as an investment or security.

A limited number of operator nodes available

To operate on the network, a participant needs a node operator license. Sovren is making a strictly limited number of these licenses available to the public, with a total of 10,000 operator nodes offered in this phase. The license grants permission for a node to join the network and perform verified work. It is an infrastructure license, not an investment product, and participation involves risk, including the possibility of total loss.

"This is the moment individual operators can still participate directly, before large-scale enterprise operators fill the network," the spokesperson added. "We built the Sovren Network to lead a new generation of digital infrastructure, grounded in real work, real customers, and real scarcity rather than hype. The limited node release is how we open that door to people first."

About Parler

Parler is a community-driven social platform built around conversation, connection, content creation, and participation. The platform provides creators, communities, brands, and entrepreneurs with tools to grow audiences, engage directly with users, and participate in an expanding ecosystem of social, media, commerce, and monetization opportunities. Parler continues to build products designed to put community, ownership, and participation at the center of the user experience.

About Sovren Technologies

Sovren Technologies, Inc. is a vertically integrated digital infrastructure company building an independent technology ecosystem spanning social, streaming, commerce, payments, cloud, and decentralized infrastructure. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Sovren's mission is to provide an alternative to incumbent Big Tech infrastructure that returns ownership and participation to the people who use and operate it.

Media Contact:

Greg Anderson | Jon Willis

Sovren Technologies, Inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Sovren Network, SOVR, and pending legislation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act has not been enacted into law as of the date of this release, and no assurance can be given as to its final form, timing, or whether it will pass. References to alignment with that framework do not constitute a representation of legal compliance with any enacted statute. SOVR is a utility token for the operation of the Sovren Network and is not an investment, security, or financial product. A node operator license is an infrastructure license, not an investment. Participation involves risk, including total loss. Operating costs may apply. There is no guarantee of earnings, no guarantee that any clients will use the network, and no guarantee of SOVR's value. SOVR is acquired and transferred peer-to-peer through independent third-party venues where available; Sovren does not operate, endorse, or guarantee availability on any exchange, and no exchange listings are guaranteed. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Full terms: sovrnblockchain/legal