NDA To Hold Three Public Meetings In Andhra Pradesh To Mark Two Years Of Governance

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, June 4 (IANS) The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will organise three major public meetings in Andhra Pradesh to mark two years of the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state.

These meetings, to be organised at Tirupati, Amaravati and Visakhapatnam between June 9 and 15, will be addressed by leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The decision was taken at the coordination meeting of the NDA partners on Thursday.

Presided over by the Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, State BJP President PVN Madhav, State Minister and Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar and State TDP President Palla Srinivas Rao.

Manohar told media persons after the meet that the public meeting at Tirupati will be held on June 9, at Amaravati on June 12, and at Visakhapatnam on June 15.

The NDA allies formulated a joint action plan to organise the meetings to highlight the achievements of the NDA governments in the state and at the Centre during the last two years.

These public meetings will focus on specific themes.

The meeting at Tirupati will focus on welfare. The theme of Amaravati meeting will be good governance while the focus at Visakhapatnam will be on development.

Srinivas Rao said it was decided to conduct public outreach programs across the districts from June 13-20 to highlight the achievements of the state and the Central governments.

Union Ministers will participate in the various programmes organised by the NDA allies.

State TDP President Srinivas Rao said the three NDA allies also discussed the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls to be rolled out in the state.

"We will undertake a comprehensive campaign highlighting 24 key initiatives and schemes implemented during the 24 months of governance," Manohar said, adding that through this initiative, the NDA will once again seek the blessings of the people.

State BJP President Madhav said that the NDA intends to reach out to the people to highlight the benefits accrued to the people through the two-year governance of the Central and state governments, as well as the 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will explain to the people the development and transformative changes that have taken place in both the country and the state under the NDA government," he added.

He said that they would highlight large-scale industrial investments attracted to the state, the progress on the Polavaram and Amaravati projects, and the establishment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone.