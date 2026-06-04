Mohan Bhagwat: Forces Working To Create Divisions To Stop India's Rise

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that India is destined to emerge as a global leader based on the principles of Dharma, but warned that several forces are actively working to create divisions and unrest in society to prevent the country's rise.

Addressing the public valedictory function of the RSS Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "There are forces trying to divide society and create instability through various means. Efforts are being made, both directly and indirectly, to influence and weaken our cultural values and traditions. Despite these challenges, India must move forward and successfully fulfil its responsibility of showing a new path to the world based on Dharma," he said.

Strength Determines Global Influence

Stressing that moral correctness alone is not enough in international affairs, Bhagwat said nations must possess strength if they want their voice to be heard. "The world listens to those who have power. Merely being right does not ensure that your views are accepted. Global events repeatedly demonstrate that strength determines influence. Powerful nations often act according to their own interests, while weaker nations are left with little choice but to accept the consequences," he said.

Without naming any country, Bhagwat referred to ongoing global conflicts and said even nations with no direct involvement in international disputes are forced to bear their economic and strategic consequences.

"Whether it is conquering a country, dropping bombs, or cutting off oil supply, all this happens because of power," he said.

India's Goal: Leadership, Not Domination

The RSS chief said India must become "Param Vaibhav Sampann", a nation endowed with strength, prosperity and character, not with the aim to dominate others, but to provide leadership rooted in civilisational values and collective welfare.

"India does not seek greatness to wield a stick over the world. India is a Dharma-centric nation. It seeks to become great so that it can offer direction, balance and harmony to humanity," he said.

A Call for Preparedness and Confidence

Bhagwat also said that favourable conditions for India's progress are emerging, and public sentiment is increasingly aligned with the country's growth and development. However, he cautioned against pessimism, saying people often focus excessively on crises and uncertainties while ignoring their own strengths and capabilities.

"Those who remain prepared, disciplined and confident in their own strength are the ones who successfully overcome adverse circumstances. India must build a society of capable, virtuous and committed individuals to create an environment that can support national transformation," he said.

He added that the RSS continues to work towards preparing such individuals who can contribute to nation-building and help India fulfil its larger civilisational mission.

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