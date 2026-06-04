NEET Paper Leak: AAP Slams Centre Over Aspirant's Suicide In MP

AAP Condemns Centre Over Student Suicide

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai on Thursday expressed deep anguish over the alleged suicide of an 18-year-old NEET-UG aspirant from Madhya Pradesh, following the cancellation of the medical entrance examination. Condemning the tragic loss, the senior AAP leader alleged that another daughter of India has been sacrificed on the altar of the NEET paper leak scandal.

"Today, yet another daughter of India has been sacrificed on the altar of the NEET paper leak scandal. She took her own life. Reports emerging through the media indicate that her family had borrowed ₹300,000 to fund her preparation for the NEET examination. In her suicide note, she wrote: 'Mom and Dad, I simply do not dare to face the exam again.' She is not the first victim. Countless students--both boys and girls--have fallen victim to the fallout of this NEET paper leak and have lost their lives..." said Rai.

Rai's remarks follow the tragic death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly took her own life due to the distress of facing a re-examination. In a suicide note recovered by authorities, the student poignantly stated she no longer dares to take the NEET exam again. The family allgedly faced significant financial strain, having borrowed nearly ₹3 lakh to support her ambition of becoming a doctor.

Widespread Protests Over Exam Irregularities

Earlier, protests erupted outside the Ministry of Education on Monday amid continuing outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, CUET-UG exam delays, and issues with CBSE's paper-checking portal, as students and opposition parties intensified criticism of the Centre's handling of examinations. Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a demonstration demanding accountability for the recurring examination irregularities. Protesters were later detained by police.

NEET-UG Re-examination and Future Plans

Meanwhile, the re-examination was announced after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surfaced in the earlier NEET-UG examination, triggering outrage among students and parents and leading to multiple investigations, including a CBI probe. Political tensions heightened amid protests over NEET UG 2026, which was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates. The Union Education Ministry has ordered strengthened security measures for the upcoming re-examination scheduled on June 21. Officials have also indicated that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year to prevent such irregularities. (ANI)

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