DMK's Udhayanidhi Slams TVK Govt As Chaotic '13 Jokers' Cabinet

Escalating the DMK's offensive against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday likened the state government to comedian Vadivelu's famous "13 jokers" dialogue, dismissing the ruling administration as a chaotic ensemble of performers ill-equipped to govern the state. Speaking at a Thanksgiving meeting for DMK functionaries at the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah, Udhayanidhi launched a fierce critique of the government's composition, alleging that the Cabinet is populated by individuals facing grave accusations rather than seasoned administrators.

'A Government Out of Touch'

Beyond the "13 jokers" jibe, Udhayanidhi targeted the ethical standing of the government, listing allegations against several ministers--ranging from domestic abuse and pseudo-scientific claims to involvement in the Vachathi atrocity case and RSS affiliations. He argued that the current leadership is fundamentally out of touch with the people of Tamil Nadu, as evidenced by their perceived silence on critical issues like the Mekedatu dam project and the recurring distortion of cultural icons, such as the portrayal of Thiruvalluvar in saffron. He also referred to the alleged defection of the Mannargudi MLA and questioned how a legislator could be taken away without even the knowledge of the party leader, sarcastically asking whether this represented "pure power" or some other form of influence.

'Incapable Sofa-Model Administration'

The LoP's scathing characterisation came as part of a wider offensive against the TVK government, which he dubbed an "incapable sofa-model administration." Udhayanidhi alleged that the state's governance has been reduced to superficial optics, with ministers reportedly prioritised for their optics and "punch dialogues" rather than their ability to steer the state's welfare agenda. He pointed to the "total administrative confusion" within the ruling party, claiming that even the Chief Minister appeared unable to identify his own legislators, citing instances where TVK members were found thanking voters in constituencies they did not even represent.

Critique of CM Vijay's Speeches

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, he asked what achievements the present leadership could point to apart from personal popularity, responding to comments about charisma. According to Udhayanidhi, the Chief Minister's speeches repeatedly focused on the DMK, and he claimed that people were questioning whether such a person was fit to be Chief Minister. Mocking the CM's speeches, he remarked that words may come easily from one's mouth, but warned that the people of Tamil Nadu would eventually respond.

He further criticised the Chief Minister for what he described as dramatic speeches resembling movie dialogues and said the DMK, with its long political history, had witnessed both victories and defeats. Referring to remarks made by the Chief Minister about giving the government six months, Udhayanidhi said the DMK leader's statement was intended to provide time for the government to fulfil its election promises and not to shield it from criticism. Udhayanidhi also mocked Vijay's explanation that his black coat was worn in memory of Periyar, saying there could be no greater exaggeration. He clarified that wearing a coat and suit was not the issue, but alleged that the government was failing on all fronts.

Allegations of Defection and Ungratefulness

Referring to recent political developments, Udhayanidhi claimed that after May 4 2026, many legislators who had been elected under the party's banner had initially planned to meet their leader, but instead secretly stayed in private lodges without informing anyone. He accused them of winning votes in the party's name and then leaving without even expressing gratitude to the party leadership. Calling them an ungrateful group, he said the DMK would never forget such actions. He also mocked the ruling dispensation, saying that before the Chief Minister visits an office, "the sofa reaches there first," and added that they had now even secured Cabinet positions.

DMK Vows to Return to Power

Claiming that many voters were already regretting their electoral choice, he said public dissatisfaction with the government was growing. Recalling the Emergency period of 1976, Udhayanidhi said the DMK had stood with the people even at the cost of losing power. He assured that the DMK would raise its voice on all issues affecting Tamil Nadu and fight for the people.

Udhayanidhi also vowed that his party will return to power with renewed vigour, insisting that the movement's bond with its grassroots cadre remains unbreakable and that the party is already charting a path back to the helm of state governance. He asserted that no one could separate him from the party cadre and that no one could separate the cadre from him. He said that while the ruling party's dream may have been realised today, it would not last forever. He even expressed confidence that people would eventually recognise what he described as the reality behind the government's charisma. Udhayanidhi added that the day when "Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, as Chief Minister", would once again address the people was not very far away.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)