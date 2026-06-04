The Empire State Building's Tastes Of New York Experience To Feature Eataly

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Empire State Building (ESB), the“World's Most Famous Building,” today announced that it will feature Eataly as its latest Tastes of New York Experience, a year-round offering of pop-ups which feature unique New York City bites. From June 4 through Aug. 31, Eataly will bring its New York City spin on“la dolce vita” to the Empire State Building's iconic Observation Deck with a curated selection of its most beloved desserts and beverages.

“We are excited to present Eataly's true 'estate Italiana' as part of our year-round featured Tastes of New York to our visitors,” said Dan Rogoski, observatory general manager.“The Empire State Building can be seen and photographed all around New York City, but only a visit to our Observatory Deck gives you the most authentic # 1 experience in the United States, and the best view in New York City.”

Located on the iconic 86th Floor Observation Deck each day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., the seasonal activation will bring together two iconic New York City brands for a delicious addition to visitors' trip to the“World's Most Famous Building.”

Guests can indulge in a variety of handcrafted gelato flavors which include Cioccolato (Chocolate), Pistacchio (Pistachio), Fior di Latte (Sweet Milk), Limone (Lemon), and Fragola (Strawberry). The cart will feature Coppa Cremino – an exclusive gelato cup available only at the Empire State Building Observation Deck – that features hazelnut gelato with gianduja swirl, whipped cream, and an Eataly chocolate cremini.

The menu also features Eataly's classic and limited-edition tiramisù flavors:

Classico – Layers of coffee-soaked rice flour sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with cocoa powder Pistacchio – Layers of coffee-soaked rice flour sponge cake and pistachio mascarpone cream, topped with crushed pistachios Hazelnut Gianduja – Layers of coffee-soaked rice flour sponge cake and hazelnut gianduja mascarpone cream, topped with hazelnut gianduja and chopped hazelnuts Fragole – Layers of maraschino-soaked rice flour sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with strawberry gelee and fresh strawberries Peanut Butter and Jelly – Layers of coffee-soaked rice flour sponge cake and mascarpone and peanut cream, topped with strawberry gelee, peanuts, and fresh strawberries Speculoos – Layers of coffee-soaked rice flour sponge cake, mascarpone and Speculoos cream, topped with Speculoos cookie crumble

Additionally, guests can enjoy freshly filled cannoli finished with their choice of pistachios, chocolate chips, or sliced almonds. The pop-up will offer a selection of beverages which include San Benedetto still and sparkling water, Eataly Cola, Eataly No Sugar Cola, Eataly Lemon Soda, and Eataly Orange Soda.

"Eataly is thrilled to bring New York City's most authentic Italian cuisine to visitors from around the world at the Empire State Building Observation Deck this summer," said Enrico Prodi, VP of Operations at Eataly North America. "Together, we will create a unique experience that celebrates great food, culture, and one of New York City's most iconic destinations.”

The Empire State Building's world-famous Observation Deck Experience underwent a $165 million reimagination that added a new interactive museum with nine galleries, bespoke host uniforms, and an upgraded 102nd Floor Observation Deck with unmatched views from the heart of New York City. The iconic Observation Deck Experience was voted the #1 top attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do.

Hi-res images of the popup offerings, and the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience, can be found here.

Tickets to the Empire State Building Observation Deck can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observation Deck with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observation Deck, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, Ghirardelli, and Starbucks. For more information and Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience tickets visit esbnyc or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About Eataly

Eataly stands as a distinctive brand with a high commitment to elevating the global presence of Italian food and wine excellence. Engaged in the distribution and promotion of premium-quality products, Eataly seamlessly integrates production, sales, catering, and educational components in its offerings. Distinguished as the sole genuinely international Italian food retail company, Eataly serves as an emblem of Italian culinary artistry and, more broadly, the essence of Made in Italy.

Since 2023, Investindustrial, a leading independent investment company in Europe, has held a majority ownership stake of 52% in the Group. Eataly presently boasts a workforce of over 5,000 employees and operates 69 locations across 16 countries worldwide. These include Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Sweden, Turkey, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The company is actively executing an ambitious expansion plan, with new openings slated for some of the world's major cities.

Additional information is available at .

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Empire State Building

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