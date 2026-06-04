JCÖNTENTS“Zip To Your Destination, Even With A Language Barrier.”

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--JCÖNTENTS releases free GOPin smartphone app on June 1!JCÖNTENTS Co., Ltd. (Kyoto Prefecture; Representative: Takamasa Yoshimitsu) released the free GOPin app for smartphones on June 1!GOPin is a completely new, multilingual navigation app that connects tourists visiting Japan with local taxi drivers through QR codes. All users have to do is select where they want to go on the map and show the QR code. The taxi driver will scan that to instantly display an accurate route in Google Maps.No more worries about entering addresses or pronunciation issues.GOPin doesn't require any user registration and is free to use.

For Visitors to Japan

Say goodbye to the language barrier- just show your smartphone to the taxi driver!

Multilingual map function: *Available in English, Japanese, Chinese (traditional, simplified), and Korean.

Easily find your destination in the language you know best.

Converting into a QR code with one tap: Just drop a pin at your destination to instantly generate a unique QR code.

Be at ease even when offline: Just show the generated QR code onscreen, so no conversation is required.

GOPin official website:

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