MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- CSC, the world's leading enterprise-class domain registrar and online brand protection provider, today announced that its services are now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace. Building on CSC's existing integration with the CrowdStrike Falconplatform, this new listing provides enterprises with advanced domain advisory and security support to help them navigate the ICANN New gTLD Program application window, open now until August 12, 2026.

As artificial intelligence (AI) drives increased activity across digital assets and domain name system (DNS) infrastructure, managing domain portfolios is a key part of enterprise cybersecurity. With CSC's services available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, customers can centralize control and reduce reliance on third-party domains. By establishing a DNS trust anchor with centralized authentication aligned to zero-trust principles, organizations that use top-level domains (TLDs) gain verified first-party assets that help mitigate lookalike registrations.

“Organizations can gain greater control over domain security with top-level domains, strengthening trust, authenticity, and compliance in the AI era,” said Ihab Shraim, chief technology officer of CSC's Digital Brand “As emerge as a meaningful security differentiator, we're excited to work with CrowdStrike to help the world's largest enterprises protect their digital presence. With CSC managing more than one-third of all and deep experience supporting ICANN's first application round, we're well positioned to help organizations elevate their security posture.”

“Bringing CSC's services into the CrowdStrike Marketplace helps customers address an often-overlooked layer of the attack surface-domain security,” said Chris Stewart, VP of Technology Alliances and Cloud at CrowdStrike.“Together, we're enabling organizations to integrate domain protection with the Falcon platform to better defend against modern adversaries and stop breaches.”

The CSC advisory and domain security services are available today on the CrowdStrike Marketplace. To learn more about CSC's advisory and domain security services, the application process, and whether a new gTLD is right for your organization, schedule a free consultation or learn more about our services.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted security and threat intelligence provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®) with focus areas in domain security and management, along with digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, our DomainSecSM platform can help them understand cybersecurity oversights that exist and help them secure their online digital assets and brands. By leveraging CSC's proprietary technology, companies can solidify their security posture to protect against cyber threat vectors targeting their online assets and brand reputation, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss. CSC also provides online brand protection-the combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities-with a multidimensional view of various threats outside the firewall targeting specific domains. Fraud protection services that combat phishing in the early stages of attack round out our solutions. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink