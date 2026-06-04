Fortegra Appoints Mark Rattner As President

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or the "Company"), a global specialty insurer and part of DB Insurance Co., Ltd., today announced the appointment of Mark Rattner as President. Mr. Rattner, who previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, Insurance, brings a decade of Fortegra leadership and long-standing relationships with reliable distribution partners to his expanded role.

Drawing on disciplined underwriting expertise built over a career spanning more than three decades, Mr. Rattner is focused on delivering the highest value and consistent results to the agents and brokers the company serves. His appointment reflects Fortegra's continued investment in the people and partnerships that drive long-term, sustainable profitability.

“Mark has been central to building Fortegra into the company it is today. His industry experience, knowledge, and trade craft make him the right person for this role. As we continue to evolve, Mark will enhance our partners access to the expertise, products, and responsiveness they have come to expect from Fortegra,” said Rick Kahlbaugh, Chairman and CEO at Fortegra.

Mr. Rattner joined Fortegra in September 2016. Before joining, he spent five years at Houston International Insurance Group, where he held several roles, most recently as Senior Vice President, a position in which he created the professional liability division. Prior to that, he served as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Terrapin Capital Holdings. Mr. Rattner was an owner and director of Rattner Mackenzie Limited from 2005 to 2008, and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Professional Indemnity Agency, Inc., a subsidiary of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., from 2001 to 2005. He was President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Professional Indemnity Agency, Inc., a subsidiary of Marshall Rattner, Inc., from 1991 until 2001.

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and an A.M. Best Financial Size Category of 'X', we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. For more information: .

About DB Insurance

For more than six decades, DB Insurance Co., Ltd. has built a strong foundation as one of Korea's leading insurers, protecting individuals and businesses while driving the advancement of the nation's insurance industry. Founded in 1962 as Korea's first public automobile insurer, the company adopted the name DB Insurance in 2017 to embody its vision of becoming a global insurance group. With an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) with Financial Size Category of 'XV' and S&P Rating A+ (Stable), DB Insurance provides a comprehensive portfolio of general, long-term, and automobile insurance, along with a broad range of financial services through its subsidiaries in life insurance, securities, savings banking, and asset management. For more information: .

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