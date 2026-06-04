Kinaxis Unveils 2026 Customer Award Winners At Kinexions In Las Vegas

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, today announced the winners of its 2026 Customer Awards. Now in their eighth year, these awards were celebrated live at Kinexions North America, the flagship premiere global conference hosted by Kinaxis, bringing together supply chain leaders from around the world.

The annual awards spotlight organizations and individuals who are redefining what's possible in modern supply chains. The winners are driving innovation, responding with agility, and delivering real business results with the Kinaxis MaestroTM platform. The awards recognized seven leading companies including Reckitt, General Motors, Lupin, Jabil, and Cardinal Health among the full list of winners . Additionally, Praveen Vasudevan ( Bio-Rad Laboratories ) received the champion award for their industry contributions.

“Kinexions is where the best of the best in supply chain come together, and our customer award winners represent exactly what that excellence looks like in action,” said Razat Gaurav, CEO at Kinaxis.“These organizations aren't just navigating complexity; they're turning it into competitive advantage, using AI-driven planning and decisioning to drive measurable impact across their operations with support from Kinaxis. Their leadership, innovation, and results are setting a new benchmark for what's possible in modern supply chains and we're proud to recognize them on this global stage.”

2026 Kinaxis Customer Award Winners

Pioneer Award: Reckitt

Recognizes organizations demonstrating a clear implementation journey and measurable supply chain impact across service, inventory, lead times, and planning performance. Recognized as a pioneer through early adoption of enterprise scheduling and the rapid implementation of demand, supply, inventory, and enterprise planning capabilities, with Kinaxis Maestro serving as the core foundation of Reckitt's modern supply chain technology stack.

Champion Award: Praveen Vasudevan, Bio ‐ Rad Laboratories

Honors individuals demonstrating leadership, vision, and perseverance in supply chain transformation.

Praveen Vasudevan was recognized as a deep technical and business champion who navigates the intense complexities of the AI, life sciences, and supply chain intersection. He successfully transformed foundational data models to elevate customer-driven planning into a strategic, enterprise‐wide decision capability, directly enabling the seamless forecasting and distribution of critical medical technologies in the life sciences industry.

Excellence Award: General Motors

Awarded for measurable business impact through supply chain strategy.

Recognized for excellence in supply chain strategy and orchestration, General Motors modernized end-to-end service parts planning with Kinaxis Maestro-enabling concurrent planning, faster disruption response, and improved product availability while protecting profitability and cash flow.

Impact Award: Lupin Limited

Recognizes positive environmental and social contributions.

Recognized for leading with purpose and delivering measurable results for people and the planet. Lupin leveraged a unified planning platform across 130+ countries to reduce waste and emissions, boost employee wellbeing through automation, and expand patient access through more resilient, predictive supply chain decisions.

Innovation Award: Jabil

Highlights innovative applications of Kinaxis technology.

Recognized for innovation leadership, Jabil is an early adopter of advanced AI, machine learning forecasting, optimization, and risk intelligence-actively innovating and piloting emerging capabilities to improve planning efficiency, forecast accuracy and long‐term inventory outcomes.

Center of Excellence Catalyst Award: Cardinal Health

Recognizes customers who leverage a Kinaxis Center of Excellence to accelerate adoption and scale value.

Cardinal Health's Global Medical Products and Distribution business is recognized for building a disciplined IT and Business Center of Excellence (COE) that standardizes best practices and drives scalable capabilities - positioning Kinaxis for optimal use within supply chain operations. By connecting business and IT, the COE helps drive real-time visibility, more proactive decision-making and improved service levels for customers.

“Our customers continue to set the pace for what modern supply chains can achieve,” said Mike Mauger, Chief Customer Officer at Kinaxis.“Each of this year's winners is translating strategy into execution and leveraging Kinaxis Maestro to drive faster decisions, improve resilience, and deliver measurable outcomes across their operations. What stands out is not just their innovation, but their ability to turn that innovation into real impact for their business, their customers, and their industries. We are proud to play a part in their success.”

Partner Excellence Supporting Customer Success

Kinaxis also continues to invest in its partner ecosystem, an essential force behind customer success and innovation. Earlier this year at the annual Ignite Sales Kickoff event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kinaxis honored its top partners for outstanding performance and collaboration in 2025:

Top Global System Integrator: Genpact

Top Strategic Partner: 4flow

Top VAR Partner: Deloitte EMEA

Shaping the Future of Supply Chain Together

Kinexions is the premier gathering for the global supply chain community and brings together a community of innovators, leaders, and experts committed to advancing the future of supply chain planning and orchestration. This year's award winners reflect a broader industry shift toward smarter, faster, and more connected decision-making, powered by AI, real-time data, and end-to-end orchestration.

To learn more about how Kinaxis is revolutionizing supply chain planning and orchestration with AI, please visit Kinaxis.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

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