500 Global Appoints Sung Woo Ahn As Partner In Korea To Lead Seoul Office And Scale Up Korean Technologies Expanding Glo...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- 500 Global, one of the world's most active venture capital firms, today announced the appointment of Sung Woo Ahn as Partner to lead the firm's office in Seoul.

Sung Woo brings over two decades of investment experience spanning private equity, investment banking, and management consulting. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Investment Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments' Private Equity division for a decade, where he chaired the investment committee and led the successful raise of a KRW 516 billion blind pool fund - anchored by Korea's National Pension Service and backed by major pension funds, insurance companies, and corporates - demonstrating the institutional trust and LP relationships that 500 Global now brings to bear in Korea. His investment track record spans growth capital, control buyouts, and pre-IPO transactions across Korea, China, and the United States, with realized exits totaling over KRW 1 trillion in value. Landmark transactions include the NYSE IPO of Acushnet Holdings (Titleist), the sale of Coffee Bean to Jollibee Foods for $350 million, the Korea Exchange IPO of CJ Healthcare and Korea Aerospace, as well as pre-IPO investments in Impossible Foods and Twitter.

Prior to Mirae Asset, Sung Woo spent over a decade at Citigroup Global Markets, where he worked across both the Technology, Media, Telecom Group and Korea Investment Banking team. He holds CFA and CPA designations and earned an MBA from MIT Sloan and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

This leadership appointment expands the firm's investment capacity, networks, and strategy in Korea, where 500 Global has been investing in early-stage technology companies for 14 years and has built a portfolio of more than 90 companies. As Korean technology across AI, robotics, semiconductors, health, deep tech, and clean energy deepens in expertise to compete at a global level, 500 Global's international network provides differentiated value for founders seeking to expand to new markets, and for institutional partners who understand that Korea's next wave of growth runs through those markets.

"Korea has always held a special place in 500 Global's story - it is a market where the talent, technology, and ambition have always been world-class, and where our job is to make sure the global connections match," said Christine Tsai, CEO and Founding Partner of 500 Global. "Sung Woo understands both sides of that equation. He has built and exited businesses across Korea, the US, and beyond, and he knows what it takes to move Korean companies from local leaders to global competitors.”

"What distinguishes 500 Global in Korea is exactly what this market needs more of," said Sung Woo Ahn. "The firm is genuinely global with deep networks across Silicon Valley, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond, while being committed to building real, hyperlocal relationships. For Korean founders who are ready to compete not only locally but also globally, and for institutional partners who understand that Korea's next wave of growth runs through both local and international markets, that combination is rare and powerful."

500 Global counts top institutions and funds from Korea among its LPs in its Korea focused and global funds. The firm has built active corridors connecting Korean companies to global markets, with measurable outcomes:

Korea → United States: The Changgong Silicon Valley Program, developed in partnership with the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK), prepares Korean technology companies to expand abroad. The program is recruiting now for its September 2026 cohort. The firm also partners with dcamp, South Korea's premier entrepreneurship foundation, to identify high-potential Korean companies to participate in 500 Global's Flagship Accelerator in Silicon Valley. Korea → Gulf Region: Through its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, 500 Global has supported Korean founders to establish and grow in the region. In 2024, seven Korean startups achieved more than 60 business meetings in the region, with five business contracts signed within two weeks. Korea → Japan: 500 Global connects Korean founders with Japan's leading technology and ecosystems across Tokyo and Kobe, working with partners including Tokyo Stock Exchange, KOTRA Japan, JETRO Japan, Stripe Japan, Microsoft AI Lab, TIB Tokyo, Anchor Kobe, and the Kobe Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

These corridors from Korea to the world, built on the firm's truly global presence, are designed to serve Korean companies that are ready to expand globally. Sung Woo's appointment accelerates this, bringing the institutional relationships, cross-border M&A and exit experience to help companies access the capital, partnerships, and exit pathways they need to compete in global markets.

500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.1B in assets under management that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 3,000 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 250+ team members are located in over 20 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.

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