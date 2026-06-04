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Bitcoin Forecast Today 04/06: BTC Stabilizes (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Bitcoin is trying to stabilize after what was a brutal day on Tuesday. Wednesday has been pretty quiet, and quite frankly, that's exactly what you need to see in this environment.
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