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XAU/USD Forecast Today 04/06: Stays Rangebound (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The gold market has fallen a bit during the early part of the trading session here on Wednesday as interest rates have started to tick a little bit higher. Part of this, although not all of it because it had started previously, is in reaction to the ISM services PMI figures. Those came out hotter than anticipated and that gives the Federal Reserve yet another reason to think about keeping interest rates higher for longer.
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