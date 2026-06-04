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Crude Oil Forecast Today 04/06: WTI Crude Oil Breaks Higher
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The light sweet crude oil market has rallied on Wednesday, breaking above the crucial 50-day EMA. This is mainly driven by the idea that the situation in the Middle East is not getting any better. The Americans and the Iranians continue to send messages back and forth, but quite frankly, nobody seems to want to blink, and that is an issue that I think continues to have people worried about the overall supply. That should drive prices higher and of course we are in a fairly busy time of year when it comes down to demand.
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