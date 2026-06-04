Crude Oil Forecast Today 04/06: WTI Crude Oil Breaks Higher

The light sweet crude oil market has rallied on Wednesday, breaking above the crucial 50-day EMA. This is mainly driven by the idea that the situation in the Middle East is not getting any better. The Americans and the Iranians continue to send messages back and forth, but quite frankly, nobody seems to want to blink, and that is an issue that I think continues to have people worried about the overall supply. That should drive prices higher and of course we are in a fairly busy time of year when it comes down to demand.

The market breaking above the 50-day EMA is a technically bullish sign and now I think we will probably try to get to the $100 level. That being said, we did just fill a gap that formed several days ago, and now we could see a little bit of resistance, but I think any pullback at this point in time ends up being a buying opportunity. The $90 level below I think is a bit of support right along with the $85 level as well.

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And quite frankly, I think we're just in a situation where it's difficult for people to get overly bullish about crude oil as there's just so much noise around the conflict in the Middle East. It's probably only a matter of time before things get worse.

And it's also worth noting that we have been in a range for a while. The $85 level is at the bottom, and the $115 level is the top. We're just trying to get back to the top of the range that goes all the way back to March. I have no interest in shorting crude oil. Anytime it falls, I think that offers an opportunity for people to buy cheap barrels.

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