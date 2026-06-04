Microsoft Brings AI Agents To Office Badges Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Microsoft has tested a wearable AI badge for office workers as part of a wider effort to move artificial intelligence agents beyond laptops, phones and traditional software applications.

The device was shown at Microsoft Build 2026 in San Francisco under Project Solara, a new chip-to-cloud platform designed for hardware that runs AI agents instead of conventional apps. The badge concept resembles a workplace access card, but includes sensors and controls that allow a worker to summon an AI assistant, record and transcribe conversations, and interact with company data while moving between meetings or working away from a desk.

The project remains at concept and pilot stage rather than a consumer product launch. Microsoft is positioning Solara as a reference platform for device makers, enterprise customers and software developers that want to build task-specific hardware around agents. The company also showed a desk companion device powered by a MediaTek IoT chip, while the badge concept uses next-generation wearable silicon from Qualcomm.

AI badges signal Microsoft's workplace shift as the company seeks to make Copilot-style assistants more accessible across offices, hospitals, stores, warehouses and field-service environments. Hundreds of Microsoft employees are already using the concept devices internally, and private pilots are planned with companies including AccuWeather, Best Buy, CVS Health, Levi's and Target. The badge is intended to give workers quick access to agents without keeping a laptop open or repeatedly turning to a phone. A fingerprint button can wake the device, while a tap can start recording and transcription for an in-person discussion. A built-in camera can allow an agent to respond to what the user is seeing, raising the prospect of hands-free support for tasks such as checking inventory, documenting clinical encounters, summarising meetings or identifying urgent action items. See also GlobeEar eyes wearable travel niche See also GlobeEar eyes wearable travel niche Project Solara is built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform, an Android Open Source Project-based system rather than Windows. Microsoft describes the approach as lightweight, manageable and suited to small, low-power devices. The company's pitch to enterprises is that agents can be grounded in Microsoft 365 data, protected through existing identity and device-management systems, and deployed across hardware designed for specific roles. The move reflects a broader push across the technology industry to define the next interface for AI. Meta has continued to develop smart glasses, Google has invested heavily in AI assistants across Android and Workspace, OpenAI has explored dedicated AI hardware, and Apple is expected to deepen on-device AI features across its ecosystem. Microsoft's bet is that companies may adopt specialised devices before consumers embrace a single new AI gadget category. Privacy and workplace surveillance concerns are likely to shape the reception. A badge that can record conversations, capture images and connect to corporate systems would need clear consent rules, visible recording indicators, retention controls and strict limits on access to sensitive information. The same features that could help a nurse document a patient interaction or a retail worker answer a customer query could also create unease if staff feel monitored throughout the workday. Microsoft has sought to frame Solara as an enterprise-controlled platform rather than a general-purpose recording device. The company is emphasising security, user control and managed access, but adoption will depend on how employers deploy the technology and how transparent they are with workers, customers and patients. Regulated sectors such as healthcare and financial services would face additional compliance demands before such devices could be used at scale. See also Google strips Fitbit back for comfort See also Google strips Fitbit back for comfort The commercial rationale is clear. Microsoft has invested heavily in AI agents across Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Azure AI Foundry and Microsoft 365, and needs new ways to keep those systems embedded in daily workflows. If agents remain confined to chat windows and desktop applications, their usefulness may be limited. Wearable and ambient devices could allow agents to intervene at the point where work is being done.