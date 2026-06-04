.Bit Expands Role In Web3 Identity Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Blockchain users searching for simpler wallet identities have pushed. bit into the wider debate over decentralised naming, digital ownership and cross-chain authentication, as Web3 developers look for alternatives to long alphanumeric addresses that remain difficult for mainstream users to manage.. bit is commonly called a“domain”, but its developers describe it more precisely as a decentralised identity and account system rather than a conventional internet domain. Unlike familiar web addresses governed through the global Domain Name System,. bit operates through blockchain-based records that can link a human-readable name to wallets, profiles, crypto payment addresses, decentralised websites, authentication credentials and other forms of digital data.

Launched in 2021 and later folded into the broader d. id identity ecosystem,. bit was built as an open-source, cross-chain account protocol. Its central promise is straightforward: a user can register a readable identity such as name. bit and use it across supported blockchain networks instead of copying and pasting complex wallet addresses. That puts it in the same broad category as Ethereum Name Service and Unstoppable Domains, though. bit's design places particular emphasis on cross-chain compatibility and account management across different cryptographic systems.

The system runs on Nervos CKB, a proof-of-work public blockchain using a UTXO model.. bit accounts and related records are stored on-chain, while supporting services resolve those records for wallets, decentralised applications and identity tools. Its architecture includes core protocol scripts, off-chain keepers, resolution services, software development kits and user-facing applications. Developers can build interfaces or services around the protocol, while users interact with it through account managers, wallets or integrated applications.

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A key distinction is that a. bit account separates ownership, management and records. The owner or manager of an account can be controlled through different public-chain private keys or, in some configurations, even email-based access. That approach was intended to lower technical barriers for users who may not be comfortable managing seed phrases or paying gas fees on every network. The broader d. id ecosystem has promoted the idea of“barrier-free Web3”, including seedless and gasless experiences where possible, while still preserving decentralised ownership principles.

The use cases extend beyond wallet naming. A. bit identity can hold cryptocurrency addresses for different chains, personal profile data, decentralised website records, social identity links and authentication information. For decentralised autonomous organisations, communities and brands, the protocol has been positioned as a way to issue member identities, credentials and sub-accounts. Supporters argue this could make Web3 communities easier to organise by giving members persistent and portable identifiers that are not tied to one platform.

Investment interest in the project grew as digital identity became a major theme in Web3 infrastructure.. bit raised $13 million in Series A funding in 2022, with investors including CMB International, HashKey Capital, QingSong Fund, GSR Ventures, GGV Capital, SNZ, SevenX Ventures and Xin Fund Management. At that stage, the project said it had more than 110,000 accounts and integrations with about 100 wallets and decentralised applications. By the time of the d. id rebrand in 2023, disclosed figures had risen to about 280,000 registered accounts and more than 140 wallet and application integrations.

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The protocol's appeal rests on three trends: the need for readable blockchain identities, the fragmentation of users across many chains, and growing concern over platform-controlled identity systems. Web2 accounts are usually held by centralised companies that can suspend profiles, restrict access or change rules. Blockchain-based identity systems promise portability and user control, although they also shift responsibility for security and recovery to users and protocol designers.

Challenges remain significant. Blockchain naming systems still face limited public understanding, inconsistent wallet support, regulatory uncertainty and risks linked to phishing, impersonation and speculative name registration. A readable name can reduce friction, but it can also create new attack surfaces if users mistake fake or similar-looking identities for legitimate ones. Another constraint is that. bit names are not standard web domains in the ICANN-governed DNS hierarchy, meaning their resolution depends on compatible tools, gateways, wallets or applications rather than universal browser support.