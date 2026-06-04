MMC Port Weighs Private Stake Sale Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> MMC Port Holdings Sdn Bhd has approached prospective bidders for a minority stake in the business, shifting attention from a delayed public listing to a private transaction that could test investor appetite for one of Southeast Asia's most significant port platforms.

The move follows the postponement of an initial public offering that had been expected to rank among Malaysia's largest listings in more than a decade. The company, controlled through MMC Corp by Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, had been preparing to sell up to 30 per cent of the port operator through a Bursa Malaysia listing before the timetable slipped into 2026.

The latest approach to investors indicates that MMC is keeping multiple funding and monetisation options open while market conditions remain sensitive to valuation, global trade uncertainty and investor selectivity toward large infrastructure assets. A minority stake sale could offer a more controlled path than a full public-market transaction, especially if negotiations involve long-term funds, infrastructure specialists or strategic operators seeking exposure to Southeast Asian trade flows.

MMC Port is Malaysia's largest port operating group, with assets spanning key gateways including the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, Johor Port, Northport, Penang Port and Tanjung Bruas Port. Its network also includes cruise terminals in Penang, Port Klang and Langkawi, along with related marine and logistics services. The group sits on one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, the Strait of Malacca, giving it a central role in container flows linking East Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

The company's planned listing had drawn attention because of its scale. Earlier IPO preparations involved the sale of up to 4.27 billion existing shares by MMC Corp, with no new shares to be issued by the port company. That meant proceeds would have gone to the shareholder rather than directly into MMC Port, which had stated in its draft prospectus that it did not require immediate additional equity funding for its business.

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Financial disclosures connected to the listing process showed revenue rising nearly 10 per cent to RM4.36 billion in 2024, while net profit fell 9.2 per cent to RM636.56 million. The figures highlighted both the strength of cargo-linked income and the pressure on margins in a capital-intensive sector shaped by equipment costs, concession obligations, labour requirements and cyclical trade demand.

The IPO plan had been viewed as a potential landmark for Malaysia's capital market. A deal raising more than RM6 billion would have marked the country's largest flotation since IHH Healthcare's 2012 listing and would have given investors a rare opportunity to buy into a large-scale port operator with strategic national relevance. Cornerstone investor discussions earlier involved major local and international funds, reflecting the depth of interest in infrastructure assets with long concession profiles and exposure to regional trade.

Valuation, however, emerged as a key obstacle. Large port assets command premium interest because of their scarcity, strategic location and predictable long-term demand, but public-market investors have grown more disciplined about pricing after a volatile period for global listings. Infrastructure buyers may be willing to pay for control rights, governance protections or long-term yield characteristics, while IPO investors typically demand clearer comparables and liquidity discounts.

A private stake sale could attract sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, infrastructure managers and global terminal operators. Such investors often favour assets with stable cash flows, strong operating positions and potential expansion needs. For MMC, the process could help establish a market valuation before any revived listing, bring in a partner with operational or financial depth, or provide partial liquidity without exposing the company to full public-market scrutiny.

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Syed Mokhtar remains one of Malaysia's most prominent business figures, with interests across logistics, ports, power, engineering and utilities. MMC Corp was taken private in 2021 after a selective capital repayment that valued the company at about RM6.09 billion. The port business has since been positioned as a core infrastructure asset within the group, supported by Malaysia's trade-oriented economy and the steady expansion of containerised shipping across the region.